Find your next great read in our 101 top book club picks

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From romance and memoirs to mystery and fantasy, here are the 101 best book club picks, according to a survey of more than 200 authors, publishers, journalists and book club fans.
Octavia E. Butler’s ‘Parable of the Sower’ topped our 101 Best Book Club Picks survey. The owner of Octavia’s Bookshelf, Nikki High, discusses why this prophetic novel is more vital than ever.
Inside the world of professional book club facilitating, where the wine flows, the opinions are fierce and the ‘bad mothers’ in fiction are never welcome.
They are often dismissed as a punch line, but Roxane Gay explains why women’s book clubs are the backbone of a passionate literary culture.
From ‘The Crying of Lot 49’ to ‘Vineland,’ discover why Thomas Pynchon’s famously ‘difficult’ novels can actually be for all kinds of different readers.
After surveying more than 200 authors, publishers, journalists and book club enthusiasts, we named the 101 best book club picks. But our list may not reflect your favorites. What did we miss?
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Credits
Contributing editor: Carolyn Kellogg
Writers: Mark Athitakis, Zachary Bernstein, Lorraine Berry, Michelle Chihara, Maddie Connors, Jaclyn Cosgrove, Erin La Rosa, Edan Lepucki, Malia Mendez, Mariella Rudi, Jim Ruland, Michael Schaub, Molly Templeton, Chris L. Terry, Deborah Vankin
Creative director: Amy King
Entertainment and features editor: Brittany Levine Beckman
Data and graphics director: Hanna Sender
Senior deputy design directors: Jim Cooke, Faith Stafford
Senior art director: Nicole Vas
Illustrator: Tara Jacoby
Photo editor: Jerome Adamstein
Copy editors: R. Marina Levario, Jason Sanchez
Fact-checker/photo researcher: Michael Darling
Digital production: Jasmine Mendez, Julius Miller, Katie Simons
Audience engagement: Vanessa Franko, Isabela OCampo, David Viramontes