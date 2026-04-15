The week’s bestselling books, April 19

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. American Fantasy by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books: $30) A woman bonds with a ’90s-era boy-band member on a themed cruise ship voyage.

4. The Keeper by Tana French (Viking: $32) The third and final book in the Cal Hooper trilogy.

5. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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6. Transcription by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $25) A writer must conduct an interview without a recording device, setting off a meditation on memories and communication.

7. The Night We Met (Indie Exclusive Edition) by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Book Group: $30) Friendship, missed connections and life-altering split-second decisions converge after one fateful night.

8. Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $33) A princess goes on a quest across a cursed realm in the sequel to “Shield of Sparrows.”

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9. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

10. Brawler by Lauren Groff (Riverhead Books: $29) A collection of short stories tackling the relentless battle between humanity’s dark and light angels.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

2. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

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4. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

6. Good Writing by Neal Allen and Anne Lamott (Avery: $27) Turning a worthy sentence into a memorable one.

7. How to Be Okay When Nothing Is Okay by Jenny Lawson (Penguin Life: $29) Tools and tricks to keep you going amid difficult times.

8. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) Stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.

9. The Meaning of Your Life by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio: $30) How to discover your life’s deepest purpose.

10. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage: $19)

7. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

8. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

9. Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth (Melville House: $20)

10. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $18)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $22)

2. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

5. When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter (Penguin Books: $22)

6. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

7. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

9. Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $22)

10. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)

