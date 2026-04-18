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Photos from the 2026 L.A. Times Festival of Books at USC

Jon Klassen, Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris stand together.
Jon Klassen, Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles.
By Myung J. Chun
 and Sophia Kercher

The “Coachella of books” has arrived. The biggest literary event in the country, the L.A. Times Festival of Books, kicked off at USC this weekend. The 31st annual event features more than 500 authors, including Lionel Richie, Tina Knowles, Larry David, Pat Benatar, Amy Tan, Anne Lamott and more. Several of these talented individuals stopped by the L.A. Times photo studio to have their portraits taken between spirited panel discussions and book signings.

Here are some portrait highlights from the 2026 Festival of Books:

Portrait of bestselling author Amy Tan.

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Jason Reynolds.
Melissa Febos.
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Mac Barnett.
Stuart K. Robinson.
Elizabeth Crane.
Elizabeth Crane.
Los Angeles, CA - April 18, 2026: Melissa Deboer looks through shelves of items in a sellers trailer at the L.A. Times Festival of Books held on the campus of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

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Lisa Rinna.
Lisa Rinna.
T.C. Boyle.
Shawn Harris.
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Chanda Prescod-Weinstein.
Chanda Prescod-Weinstein.

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Myung J. Chun

Myung J. Chun has been a photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1999. He started as a still photographer and then moved to videography from 2007 to 2018. Chun won an Emmy in 2011 for his work on a multimedia project about innocent victims of gang violence. He previously worked for the Los Angeles Daily News, a position he started in 1988 while attending Cal State Northridge.

Sophia Kercher

Sophia Kercher is a senior editor for the entertainment and features sections at the Los Angeles Times. She oversees books and wellness. She has been writing and editing stories about L.A. for over a decade. Her work has appeared in the New York Times, Variety, Vogue, Vulture, Elle, Women’s Health, Los Angeles Magazine and LAist, among other publications. Previously, she was the founding editor of Los Angeleno, a local digital arts and culture publication, and served as a senior editor at Pasadena Magazine. As a culture reporter, she’s covered opera in Tijuana, pawnshops that hawk Oscars, the high desert’s mother of dragon sounds, and performance art aerobics classes. She always reads two books at once.

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