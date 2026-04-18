Photos from the 2026 L.A. Times Festival of Books at USC

The “Coachella of books” has arrived. The biggest literary event in the country, the L.A. Times Festival of Books, kicked off at USC this weekend. The 31st annual event features more than 500 authors, including Lionel Richie, Tina Knowles, Larry David, Pat Benatar, Amy Tan, Anne Lamott and more. Several of these talented individuals stopped by the L.A. Times photo studio to have their portraits taken between spirited panel discussions and book signings.

Here are some portrait highlights from the 2026 Festival of Books:

Jason Reynolds.

Melissa Febos.

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Mac Barnett.

Stuart K. Robinson.

Elizabeth Crane.

Lisa Rinna.

T.C. Boyle.

Shawn Harris.

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