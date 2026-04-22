The week’s bestselling books, April 26

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Go Gentle by Maria Semple (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $30) A woman’s carefully curated life is upended after meeting a handsome stranger.

4. The Keeper by Tana French (Viking: $32) The third and final book in the Cal Hooper trilogy.

5. American Fantasy by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books: $30) A woman bonds with a ’90s-era boy-band member on a themed cruise ship voyage.

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6. Transcription by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $25) A writer must conduct an interview without a recording device, setting off a meditation on memories and communication.

7. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

8. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

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9. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife.

10. The Faith of Beasts by James S. A. Corey (Orbit: $32) The second volume of the space opera trilogy “The Captive’s War.”

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

3. Start With Yourself by Emma Grede (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) An entrepreneur’s guide to success in life and business.

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4. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

5. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

6. The Future Is Peace by Aziz Abu Sarah and Maoz Inon (Crown: $30) The peace activists take readers on a journey across Israel and the West Bank with a powerful message.

7. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

8. We Are as Gods by Peter H. Diamandis and Steven Kotler (Simon & Schuster: $30) What it means to stay human in a world where technology grants us godlike power.

9. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

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10. The Edge of Space-Time by Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (Pantheon: $32) A socially conscious tour of the mysteries of space-time.

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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

5. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

6. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $18)

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $23)

10. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press: $19)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Beginning Comes After the End by Rebecca Solnit (Haymarket Books: $17)

4. A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner: $22)

5. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

7. When the Going Was Good by Graydon Carter (Penguin Books: $22)

8. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

9. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

10. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $22)