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Books

The week’s bestselling books, May 3

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Go Gentle by Maria Semple (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $30) A woman’s carefully curated life is upended after meeting a handsome stranger.

4. Transcription by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $25) A writer must conduct an interview without a recording device, setting off a meditation on memories and communication.

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5. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

6. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

7. The Keeper by Tana French (Viking: $32) The third and final book in the Cal Hooper trilogy.

8. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

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9. American Fantasy by Emma Straub (Riverhead Books: $30) A woman bonds with a ’90s-era boy-band member on a themed cruise ship voyage.

10. The Correspondent: Deluxe Edition by Virginia Evans (Crown: $35)

Hardcover nonfiction

1. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

3. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

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5. Young Man in a Hurry by Gavin Newsom (Penguin Press: $30) The California governor tells his origin story.

6. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

7. Planet Money by Alex Mayyasi and the hosts of NPR’s “Planet Money” (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) New stories and insights from the popular economics podcast.

8. The Permission Mission by Dr. Cindy McGovern (Ideapress Publishing: $29) How to trust your own voice and take back your power.

9. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

10. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) (Scribner: $22) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays.

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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

5. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

6. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $18)

10. The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett (Ballantine Books: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (Crown: $22)

2. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $22)

5. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

6. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

8. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

10. Maus I by Art Spiegelman (Pantheon: $18)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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