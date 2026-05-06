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Books

The week’s bestselling books, May 10

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Go Gentle by Maria Semple (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $30) A woman’s carefully curated life is upended after meeting a handsome stranger.

4. Transcription by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $25) A writer must conduct an interview without a recording device, setting off a meditation on memories and communication.

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5. A Violent Masterpiece by Jordan Harper (Mulholland Books: $29) An epic crime novel about L.A. power brokers.

6. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

7. Vigil by George Saunders (Random House: $28) A spirit guide must shepherd the soul of a dying, unrepentant oil tycoon into the afterlife as he confronts his legacy of corporate greed all while supernatural visitors demand a reckoning.

8. Lost Lambs by Madeline Cash (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $28) A family comes undone in a small coastal town.

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9. Ghost Town by Tom Perrotta (Scribner: $28) A middle-aged writer looks back on a tumultuous summer in 1970s suburban New Jersey that changed his life.

10. We Burned So Bright by TJ Klune (Tor Books: $26) A longtime couple take a road trip as the world faces an extinction event.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

3. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

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4. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

5. Start With Yourself by Emma Grede (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster: $30) An entrepreneur’s guide to success.

6. The Beginning Comes After the End by Rebecca Solnit (Haymarket Books: $20) An overview of a world that has changed dramatically since the year 1960.

7. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

8. Here Where We Live Is Our Country by Molly Crabapple (One World: $32) The story of the Jewish Bund — a revolutionary movement from a vanished world.

9. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) (Scribner: $22) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays.

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10. The Rolling Stones by Bob Spitz (Penguin Press: $38) A look at the 60-year journey of one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. Audition by Katie Kitamura (Riverhead Books: $18)

8. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $17)

9. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

10. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Shakespeare by Judi Dench and Brendan O’Hea (St. Martin’s Griffin: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

4. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Hyperpolitics by Anton Jäger (Verso: $20)

7. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $22)

8. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

9. Girl on Girl by Sophie Gilbert (Penguin Books: $20)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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