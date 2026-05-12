6 summer mystery reads that are sure to make waves

This summer’s bumper crop of crime fiction does not disappoint. Authors Ron Currie and David Heska Wanbli Weiden both return to their singular protagonists with narratives that deepen their legends by immersing readers in overlooked communities. Amy Bloom, best known for her literary fiction, steeps her mystery in the academic world she happens to hail from. Danielle Postel-Vinay and Gary Phillips pay homage to literary legends with stories that sizzle with personality and authenticity. And then there’s literary chameleon Silvia Moreno-Garcia, who slips into a dark and steamy tale steeped in the tropes of James M. Cain, recent Mexican history and telenovelas. Consider this season’s mystery must-reads a literary feast for all.

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(Harper Perennial)

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Murder Most Delicious

By Danielle Postel-Vinay

Harper Perennial

(May 26)

Olivia Beech, America’s youngest female sommelier, tragically lost her sense of taste during COVID, but relied on her sharp sense of smell until she was fired for her deception. Hoping for a second chance in Paris with renowned chef Jacques de Bizet, her nose warns her something is wrong with a Burgundy he uncorks during her interview — just before he drinks the wine and drops dead. Hustled from the scene by a neighboring florist, she meets the vigilant but eccentric Neighborhood Watch group at the home of reclusive former detective Augusta Dupin. Will Beech join forces with them to solve the crime while sparking a romance with a handsome local cop? Mais oui! Written by Postel-Vinay — the pen name of L.A. Times Book Prize winner Danielle Trussoni — this cozy read blends a clever plot with the author’s evocative descriptions of Parisian food, wine and community reminiscent of Julia Child’s “My Life in France.” C’est magnifique!

(Mysterious Press)

Blunt Instrument

By Amy Bloom

The Mysterious Press

(June 2)

Fusty and fractious Professor Bullfinch is bludgeoned with a bust of Nathaniel Hawthorne in his office at Cromwell University, throwing the faculty into a tizzy and spurring Elizabeth Cutty, the university’s president, into covering the university’s backside. Enter Dell Chandler, a failed English professor turned bootstrapping private detective, hired by Dr. Cutty to investigate. While the faculty has the requisite cranks, schemers and rising stars who sparred with the victim, it’s wisecracking Dell whom readers will want to follow as she interrogates the squirrelly suspects and her own murky past. Bloom’s first foray into crime fiction nails the genre’s conventions while her bona fides as a recently retired professor of English and psychotherapist in mid-state Connecticut make this book resonate as spot-on, hilarious truth.

(Putnam)

We Will See You Bleed

By Ron Currie

G.P. Putnam’s Sons

(July 7)

Set in 1984, this prequel to last year’s “The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne” centers on 29-year-old Babs, her adopted sister Rita Doyon and a trio of lifelong girlfriends who take control of Waterville, Maine when paper mill workers are abandoned by their union, leaving the small town’s economy teetering on the brink of disaster, its men defeated and aimless. “As it had been, so it still was,” the narrator observes, “when it came time to stand up and be men, those who got to their feet were the women.” Together, Currie’s killer crime novels cement the legend of Babs Dionne, an icon worthy of standing alongside Vito Corleone or Tony Soprano as the Queenpin of Crime.

(Soho Press)

The Haul: A Heist Novel

By Gary Phillips

Soho Press

July 7

Returning with the first O’Connor novel in some dozen years, L.A.’s own Phillips reinvigorates the heist novel while paying homage to Donald Westlake’s iconic Parker series. Here, O’Connor (no first names, please!) emerges from semi-retirement and a quiet suburban life of pickleball and household chores for one last score — ripping off $21 million in cash from Palmer Van Noy, billionaire tech bro and NBA owner who’s stashed his survivalist loot in a secret bunker built beneath his team’s ultramodern new arena. But planning a heist of this technological complexity ain’t easy, especially when the introduction to the score comes from a woman with ties to O’Connor’s South L.A. childhood, dredging up memories of his first brush with crime while in the foster care system. Buckle up for loads of action and a wild ride through SoCal history and haunts.

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(Ecco)

Wisdom Corner

By David Heska Wanbli Weiden

Ecco

(July 7)

“Winter Counts,” Weiden’s 2020 debut, soared because of its action-packed exploration of crime on South Dakota’s Rosebud Indian Reservation, generational trauma caused by legal and political injustices facing the Lakota people and enforcer Virgil Wounded Horse’s reconnecting with his cultural heritage. That mix is in evidence again as Virgil tries to walk a nonviolent path. Complicating his journey: a Denver gang attempting to take over the bootlegging patch of a high school friend; his girlfriend, Marie Short Bear, running for tribal council against a ruthless opponent; and the murder of a beloved elder working to reclaim land once the site of a notorious Indian boarding school. Dynamic, thoughtful and moving, it’s another standout in an important series.

(Del Rey)

The Intrigue

By Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Del Rey

(July 14)

In her 12th genre-defying novel, Moreno-Garcia delivers a pulpy noir–telenovela mashup that would make James M. Cain jealous. Fleeing a botched con and the threat of wartime violence, 29-year-old Ulises Linares escapes 1943 Mexico City for the small town of Puerco Ahogado in Veracruz. There he meets with his chosen mark: Perla Hildegarda Inclán Arnao, a middle-aged spinster from a fallen family of coffee barons whose reserved nature doesn’t jibe with her passionate letters. When Perla rejects Ulises’ practiced advances, he enlists the aid of her put-upon niece, who longs to escape both her demanding aunt and the decaying mansion that entraps her. As Moreno-Garcia reveals the claustrophobic customs and mores of a town whose name means “drowned pig,” disaster feels inevitable.

A regular contributor to The Times, Woods is a member of the National Book Critics Circle and the editor of several anthologies and four novels in the “Charlotte Justice” mystery series.