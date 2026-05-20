The week’s bestselling books, May 24

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Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

4. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

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5. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $32) The eighth book in the fantastical Dungeon Crawler Carl series.

6. Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $30) Two best friends have one week in paradise to fix their friendship or fall apart.

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends form a defiant bond.

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8. Go Gentle by Maria Semple (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $30) A woman’s carefully curated life is upended after meeting a handsome stranger.

9. Transcription by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $25) A writer must conduct an interview without a recording device, setting off a meditation on memories and communication.

10. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

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3. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

4. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.

5. Take Me to Your Leader by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six: $26) The astrophysicist’s practical guide for dealing with alien visitors.

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

7. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

8. The Mission Generation by Arun Gupta and Thomas J. Fewer (Wiley: $29) A guide to building career stability in an age of upheaval.

9. Here Where We Live Is Our Country by Molly Crabapple (One World: $32) The story of the Jewish Bund, a revolutionary movement from a vanished world.

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10. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) (Scribner: $22) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays.

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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

6. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

7. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20)

8. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

9. Isola by Allegra Goodman (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $19)

10. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

2. Girl on Girl by Sophie Gilbert (Penguin Books: $20)

3. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

4. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

5. Turning to Birds by Lili Taylor (Crown: $20)

6. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $22)

7. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

9. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius (Modern Library: $11)

10. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)