The week’s bestselling books, May 31

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Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

4. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

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5. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) A Catalina Island lawman investigates a drug deal gone wrong.

6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends form a defiant bond.

7. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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8. Our Perfect Storm by Carley Fortune (Berkley: $30) Two best friends have one week in paradise to fix their friendship or fall apart.

9. Kin by Tayari Jones (Knopf: $32) The bond between two lifelong friends in the South is tested as they take different paths in life.

10. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $32) The eighth book in the fantastical Dungeon Crawler Carl series.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (The Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

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3. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

4. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.

5. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

6. Take Me to Your Leader by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six: $26) The astrophysicist’s practical guide for dealing with alien visitors.

7. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

8. Dig In! by Erin O’Brien (S&S/Simon Element: $35) More than 100 recipes from the popular food content creator.

9. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

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10. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) (Scribner: $22) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

5. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

6. Taiwan Travelogue by Shuang-zi Yang (Graywolf Press: $18)

7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

8. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $20)

9. The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig (Orbit: $20)

10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

2. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $17)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

5. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

6. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

9. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)