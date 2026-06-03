Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, June 7

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

4. The Midnight Train by Matt Haig Viking $30) A time-traveling love story from the author of “The Midnight Hour.”

Advertisement

5. Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It by Brooke Averick (Crown: $28) An honest and relatable love story for anyone who’s ever felt stuck between coming of age and coming apart.

6. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

7. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) A Catalina Island lawman investigates a drug deal gone wrong.

Advertisement

8. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

9. Transcription by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $25) An exploration of fathers and sons, male friendship and rivalry, and the challenges of parenting in a burning world.

10. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

2. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

Advertisement

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.

5. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

6. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

7. Take Me to Your Leader by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six: $26) The astrophysicist’s practical guide for dealing with alien visitors.

8. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

9. All We Say by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $35) A history of the U.S. told through 15 speeches relives the battle over American identity.

Advertisement

10. Crisis of the Common Good by Chris Murphy (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) The senator from Connecticut assesses the pursuit of profit has undermined virtue and character and offers new policies that challenge the status quo.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

5. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $20)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

10. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20.00)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

3. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin Books: $19)

6. Sonny Boy by Al Pacino (Penguin Books: $22)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

9. Girl on Girl by Sophie Gilbert (Penguin Books: $20)

10. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement