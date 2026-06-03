The week’s bestselling books, June 7

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Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

3. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

4. The Midnight Train by Matt Haig Viking $30) A time-traveling love story from the author of “The Midnight Hour.”

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5. Phoebe Berman’s Gonna Lose It by Brooke Averick (Crown: $28) An honest and relatable love story for anyone who’s ever felt stuck between coming of age and coming apart.

6. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

7. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) A Catalina Island lawman investigates a drug deal gone wrong.

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8. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

9. Transcription by Ben Lerner (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $25) An exploration of fathers and sons, male friendship and rivalry, and the challenges of parenting in a burning world.

10. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

2. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

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3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.

5. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

6. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

7. Take Me to Your Leader by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six: $26) The astrophysicist’s practical guide for dealing with alien visitors.

8. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

9. All We Say by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $35) A history of the U.S. told through 15 speeches relives the battle over American identity.

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10. Crisis of the Common Good by Chris Murphy (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) The senator from Connecticut assesses the pursuit of profit has undermined virtue and character and offers new policies that challenge the status quo.



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Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

5. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $20)

6. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

7. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage: $19)

10. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20.00)



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Paperback nonfiction

1. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

3. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin Books: $19)

6. Sonny Boy by Al Pacino (Penguin Books: $22)

7. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

8. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

9. Girl on Girl by Sophie Gilbert (Penguin Books: $20)

10. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)