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The week’s bestselling books, June 14

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

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4. The Midnight Train by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) A time-traveling love story from the author of “The Midnight Hour.”

5. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

8. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

9. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) A Catalina Island lawman investigates a drug deal gone wrong.

10. The Typing Lady by Ruth Ozeki (Viking: $31) A story collection from the Booker Prize finalist explores young ambition, midlife reinvention and the clarity of old age.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

2. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

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3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

5. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

6. All We Say by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $35) A history of the U.S. told through 15 speeches relives the battle over American identity.

7. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.

8. Shameful Silence by Alexandra Lozano (Jossey-Bass: $28) A human rights attorney investigates male domestic abuse.

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9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to help you move through your days with self-love and kindness.

Paperback fiction

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

6. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

7. The Odyssey by Homer and Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

8. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

10. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

2. Rewrite the Program by Eli Bowman (Storybuilders Press: $19)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

4. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books: $19)

7. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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