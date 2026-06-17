The week’s bestselling books, June 21

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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War Los Angeles.

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4. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

5. The Midnight Train by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) A time-traveling love story from the author of “The Midnight Hour.”

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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8. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

9. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) A Catalina Island lawman investigates a drug deal gone wrong.

10. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

2. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

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3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. All We Say by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $35) A history of the U.S. told through 15 speeches relives the battle over American identity.

5. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

6. A World Appears by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press: $32) An exploration of consciousness and a meditation on the essence of our humanity.

7. Star Wars Dad Jokes Strike Back by Kelly Knox and Johnny Sampson (illustrator) (Chronicle Books: $15) A collection of “Star Wars”-inspired dad jokes.

8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

9. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) (Scribner: $22) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays.

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10. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $22)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

5. The Odyssey by Homer and Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

7. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Bloom Books: $19)

8. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

9. Taiwan Travelogue by Shuang-zi Yang (Graywolf Press: $18)

10. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books: $19)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

4. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

5. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

6. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

7. The Untethered Soul by Michael A. Singer (New Harbinger: $19)

8. Signs by Laura Lynne Jackson (Dial Press Trade Paperback: $22)

9. Desi Arnaz by Todd S. Purdum (Simon & Schuster: $20)

10. Fifa World Cup 2026 by Keir Radnedge (Welbeck: $20)