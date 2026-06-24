The week’s bestselling books, June 28
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Hardcover fiction
1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.
2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.
3. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.
4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.
5. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War Los Angeles.
6. Contrapposto by Dave Eggers (Knopf: $32) Two artists and longtime friends navigate the art world together and apart.
7. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.
8. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.
9. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.
10. Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer (Doubleday: $30) A young man takes a job with an elderly baronessa at her crumbling Tuscan villa.
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Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.
2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.
3. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.
4. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.
5. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.
6. Take Me to Your Leader by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six: $26) The astrophysicist’s practical guide for dealing with alien visitors.
7. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.
8. All We Say by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $35) A history of the U.S. told through 15 speeches relives the battle over American identity.
9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) Building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.
10. The Book of Birds by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris (W. W. Norton & Co.: $35) A field guide that explains how to identify birds and also how to identify with them.
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Paperback fiction
1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)
2. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)
3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)
4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)
5. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)
6. The Odyssey by Homer and Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)
7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
8. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20)
9. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)
10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)
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Paperback nonfiction
1. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)
3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
4. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)
5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)
7. It’s Only Drowning by David Litt (Gallery Books: $19)
8. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)
9. The Problem Drinker by Kyle Kouri (Clash Books: $20)
10. Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson (New Harbinger Publications: $19)