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The week’s bestselling books, June 28

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

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4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

5. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War Los Angeles.

6. Contrapposto by Dave Eggers (Knopf: $32) Two artists and longtime friends navigate the art world together and apart.

7. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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8. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

9. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

10. Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer (Doubleday: $30) A young man takes a job with an elderly baronessa at her crumbling Tuscan villa.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

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3. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

5. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

6. Take Me to Your Leader by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six: $26) The astrophysicist’s practical guide for dealing with alien visitors.

7. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

8. All We Say by Ben Rhodes (Random House: $35) A history of the U.S. told through 15 speeches relives the battle over American identity.

9. Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery: $27) Building good habits and breaking bad ones via tiny changes in behavior.

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10. The Book of Birds by Robert Macfarlane and Jackie Morris (W. W. Norton & Co.: $35) A field guide that explains how to identify birds and also how to identify with them.

Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

5. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)

6. The Odyssey by Homer and Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

7. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

8. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20)

9. The Lion Women of Tehran by Marjan Kamali (Gallery Books: $19)

10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

3. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

4. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)

7. It’s Only Drowning by David Litt (Gallery Books: $19)

8. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

9. The Problem Drinker by Kyle Kouri (Clash Books: $20)

10. Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents by Lindsay C. Gibson (New Harbinger Publications: $19)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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