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The week’s bestselling books, July 5

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

4. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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5. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War Los Angeles.

6. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

7. The Midnight Train by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) An elderly man boards a magical train that takes him back through his life’s key moments.

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8. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $30) A man battles fantastical creatures and deadly mobs to make it to the next level.

9. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

10. Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer (Doubleday: $30) A young man takes a job with an elderly baronessa at her crumbling Tuscan villa.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

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3. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

4. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

5. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

7. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.

8. The Rolling Stones by Bob Spitz (Penguin Press: $38) A look at the 60-year journey of one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

9. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

10. Liar’s Kingdom by Andrew Weissmann (Little, Brown & Co.: $29) A playbook on how to tackle the political lies now rampant in the U.S.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Taiwan Travelogue by Shuang-zi Yang (Graywolf Press: $18)

5. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

7. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

8. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $23)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

2. Communion by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

3. The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI by Cory Doctorow (MCD: $18)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. It’s Only Drowning by David Litt (Gallery Books: $19)

6. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

7. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

8. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

9. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

10. Deep House by Jeremy Atherton Lin (Back Bay Books: $20)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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