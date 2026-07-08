The week’s bestselling books, July 12

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Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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4. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War Los Angeles.

5. The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $30) A story of the dawn of midlife and a group of old friends finally growing up.

6. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

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7. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

9. Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer (Doubleday: $30) A young man takes a job with an elderly baronessa at her crumbling Tuscan villa.

10. Contrapposto by Dave Eggers (Knopf: $32) Two artists and longtime friends navigate the art world together and apart.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

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3. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

5. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

6. This Vast Enterprise by Craig Fehrman (Avid Reader/Simon & Schuster: $35) A new history of Lewis & Clark that draws on lost documents, analysis and Native perspectives.

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne: $23) A modern fable explores life’s universal lessons through four archetypes.

8. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to help you move through your days with self-love and kindness.

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9. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

10. Courage Can Save Us by Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury: $32) A bipartisan generation of post-9/11 leaders striving to rise above polarization and a culture of contempt.

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Paperback fiction

1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

4. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)

5. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

6. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $23)

7. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

8. The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett (Ballantine Books: $20)

9. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

10. The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami (Vintage: $20)



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Paperback nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead: $20)

2. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

3. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

4. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. It’s Only Drowning by David Litt (Gallery Books: $19)

7. The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI by Cory Doctorow (MCD: $18)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. (Penguin: $19)

10. Say Nothing by Patrick Radden Keefe (Vintage: $22)