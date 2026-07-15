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Books

The week’s bestselling books, July 19

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

3. Country People by Daniel Mason (Random House: $30) A family leaves the comfort of their Bay Area home behind for a stint in the wilds of Vermont.

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4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

5. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

6. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War Los Angeles.

7. The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $30) A story of the dawn of midlife and a group of old friends finally growing up.

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8. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

9. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

10. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

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3. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

4. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

5. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

6. You Won’t Get Free of It by Rachel Aviv (Knopf: $30) A collection of essays exploring the relationship between mothers and daughters.

7. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

9. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

10. The Best Dog in the World by Alice Hoffman (editor) (Scribner: $22) Fourteen authors celebrate the life-changing bond with their canine companions in a collection of essays.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. Taiwan Travelogue by Shuang-zi Yang (Graywolf Press: $18)

9. The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett (Ballantine Books: $20)

10. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

2. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead: $20)

3. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)

4. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

5. It’s Only Drowning by David Litt (Gallery Books: $19)

6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

7. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

8. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

9. The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI by Cory Doctorow (MCD: $18)

10. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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