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Books

The week’s bestselling books, July 26

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger. 7

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4. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

6. Country People by Daniel Mason (Random House: $30) A family leaves the comfort of their Bay Area home behind for a stint in the wilds of Vermont.

7. It Will Come Back to You by Sigrid Nunez (Riverhead Books: $29) The first short story collection by the National Book Award winner.

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8. The Midnight Train by Matt Haig (Viking: $30) An elderly man boards a magical train that takes him back through his life’s key moments.

9. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $30) A man battles fantastical creatures and deadly mobs to make it to the next level of a video game-like dungeon.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

2. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

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3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

5. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

6. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

7. The Day After by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper: $29) A call to progressives on how to wield power in America if given a chance.

8. You Won’t Get Free of It by Rachel Aviv (Knopf: $30) A collection of essays exploring the relationship between mothers and daughters.

9. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

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10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to help you move through your days with self-love and kindness.

Paperback fiction

1. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)

6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

7. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Books: $20)

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

9. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones (S&S/Saga Press: $20)

10. The Beginning of Everything by Charles Salzberg (Regalo Press: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead: $20)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

5. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

6. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

7. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

8. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

9. It’s Only Drowning by David Litt (Gallery Books: $19)

10. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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