The week’s bestselling books, August 2
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Hardcover fiction
1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.
2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.
3. Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $30) The Pulitzer winner’s Harlem trilogy concludes with one last heist in 1980s New York.
4. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.
5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.
6. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.
7. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.
8. Country People by Daniel Mason (Random House: $30) A family leaves the comfort of their Bay Area home behind for a stint in the wilds of Vermont.
9. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War L.A.
10. It Will Come Back to You by Sigrid Nunez (Riverhead Books: $29) The first short story collection by the National Book Award winner.
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Hardcover nonfiction
1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.
2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.
3. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.
4. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.
5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.
6. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.
7. The Price of Becoming by Ryan Hawk (Harper Edge: $32) A practical handbook on achieving success.
8. Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About by Isabel Klee (William Morrow: $28) A 20-something’s search for true love in New York City and the dogs who helped her find it.
9. The Day After by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper: $29) A call to progressives on how to wield power in America if given a chance.
10. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.
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Paperback fiction
1. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)
2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)
3. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)
4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)
5. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Books: $20)
6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)
7. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20)
8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)
10. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)
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Paperback nonfiction
1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead: $20)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)
3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)
4. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)
5. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)
6. The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $19)
7. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, Gregory Hays (translator) (Modern Library: $11)
8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
9. Hyperpolitics by Anton Jäger (Verso: $20)
10. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $16)