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The week’s bestselling books, August 2

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $30) The Pulitzer winner’s Harlem trilogy concludes with one last heist in 1980s New York.

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4. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

6. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

7. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

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8. Country People by Daniel Mason (Random House: $30) A family leaves the comfort of their Bay Area home behind for a stint in the wilds of Vermont.

9. Daughters of the Sun and Moon by Lisa See (Scribner: $29) Three Chinese women form an unexpected bond that helps them persist and thrive in post-Civil War L.A.

10. It Will Come Back to You by Sigrid Nunez (Riverhead Books: $29) The first short story collection by the National Book Award winner.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

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3. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

4. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

5. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

6. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

7. The Price of Becoming by Ryan Hawk (Harper Edge: $32) A practical handbook on achieving success.

8. Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About by Isabel Klee (William Morrow: $28) A 20-something’s search for true love in New York City and the dogs who helped her find it.

9. The Day After by Brian Tyler Cohen (Harper: $29) A call to progressives on how to wield power in America if given a chance.

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10. Make Believe by Mac Barnett (Little, Brown & Co.: $20) A celebration of children’s books and the power of storytelling.

Paperback fiction

1. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine Books: $20)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Books: $20)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

7. James by Percival Everett (Vintage: $20)

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

10. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

3. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

4. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

5. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

6. The Hidden Life of Trees by Peter Wohlleben (Greystone Books: $19)

7. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, Gregory Hays (translator) (Modern Library: $11)

8. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

9. Hyperpolitics by Anton Jäger (Verso: $20)

10. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $16)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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