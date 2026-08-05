The week’s bestselling books, August 9

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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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4. Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $30) The Pulitzer winner’s Harlem trilogy concludes with one last heist in 1980s New York.

5. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

7. Country People by Daniel Mason (Random House: $30) A family leaves the comfort of their Bay Area home behind for a stint in the wilds of Vermont.

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8. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

9. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

10. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

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3. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

5. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

6. The Power of Caring by Dr. Tony Nader (Hay House: $28) A neuroscientist explores the nature of caring itself.

7. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $33) The author of “Nuclear War” lays out the scenario of another kind of warfare.

8. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to help you move through your days with self-love and kindness.

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9. This Is the Plan by Ben Wikler (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) The art and science of winning elections by the former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

10. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

3. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Books: $20)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

6. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

7. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

8. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

10. Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (Penguin Books: $20)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. The Wisdom of the Odyssey by Phil Cousineau (New World Library: $20)

1. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead: $20)

2. Empire of AI by Karen Hao (Penguin Books: $20)

3. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

4. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

5. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $20)

6. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (Picador: $19)

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

8. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)

9. Be Ready When the Luck Happens by Ina Garten (Crown: $22)

10. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)