The week’s bestselling books, August 9

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Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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4. Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $30) The Pulitzer winner’s Harlem trilogy concludes with one last heist in 1980s New York.

5. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

7. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland in the aftermath of the Great Hunger.

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8. A Trade of Blood by Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey: $32) A detective must prove a man’s innocence while confronting magical technology.

9. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle and its consequences.

10. Villa Coco by Andrew Sean Greer (Doubleday: $30) A young man takes a job with an elderly baronessa at her crumbling Tuscan villa.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

2. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

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3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

4. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $33) The author of “Nuclear War” lays out the scenario of another kind of warfare.

5. Inner Propaganda by Owen Fitzpatrick (Ideapress Publishing: $29) Inside the internal persuasion system shaping your thoughts, decisions and reality.

6. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

7. Lessons From Cats for Surviving Fascism by Stewart Reynolds (Grand Central Publishing: $13) A guide to channeling feline wisdom in the face of authoritarian nonsense.

8. The Power of Caring by Dr. Tony Nader (Hay House: $28) A neuroscientist explores the nature of caring itself.

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9. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

10. Inviting Genius by Matthew Abrams (Merack Publishing: $26) Help for leaders who want to build high-performing teams without sacrificing humanity.

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Paperback fiction

1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

6. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $18)

7. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

9. The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho (HarperOne: $18)

10. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI by Cory Doctorow (MCD: $18)

2. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

3. The Four Agreements by Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)

4. The Wisdom of the Odyssey by Phil Cousineau (New World Library: $20)

5. A Walk in the Park by Kevin Fedarko (Scribner: $22)

6. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

7. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)

8. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, Gregory Hays (translator) (Modern Library: $11)

9. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

10. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)