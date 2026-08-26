The week’s bestselling books, August 30

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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

3. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

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4. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

5. Cool Machine by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday: $30) The Pulitzer winner’s Harlem trilogy concludes with one last heist in 1980s New York.

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

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7. Etna by Paul Yoon (Scribner: $28) After a devastating war, a working dog embarks on a journey home.

8. The Shampoo Effect by Jenny Jackson (Pamela Dorman: $30) A story of the dawn of midlife and a group of old friends finally growing up.

9. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

10. Ransom by Daniel Silva (Harper: $32) An art restorer and spy searches for the missing wife of a British billionaire.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. The Success Lie by Chantell Preston (Resolve Editions: $28) How women can build a life and career that actually fit.

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3. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

4. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

5. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

6. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere (Grand Central Publishing: $30) The actor tells her story in a memoir released a few months before her death.

7. The Uncool by Cameron Crowe (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $35) The filmmaker recounts his wild experiences as a teenage music journalist.

8. How to Rule the World by Theo Baker (Penguin Press: $32) Inside Stanford’s troubled ties to Silicon Valley.

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9. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to help you move through your days with self-love and kindness.

10. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

5. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

7. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Penguin: $18)

8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

9. The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett (Ballantine Books: $20)

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Golden State by Michael Hiltzik (Mariner Books: $22)

2. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $20)

3. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

4. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

6. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

7. Sit Write Here by April Dávila (St. Martin’s Essentials: $19)

8. The Scenic Route by Sarah Aviram (Amplify Publishing: $19)

9. The Secure Soul by Alison Cook (Thomas Nelson: $20)

10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)