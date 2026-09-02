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Books

The week’s bestselling books, September 6

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

2. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

3. Life of M by Rachel Cusk (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) An author befriends a movie star and attempts to write a version of her story.

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4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

5. Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty (Crown: $34) In this sequel, a group of women face the repercussions of what they have and haven’t shared with their children.

6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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7. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

8. Heart the Lover by Lily King (Grove Press: $28) A woman reflects on a youthful love triangle.

9. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $30) A washed-up author will stop at nothing to regain relevancy — even if it means exploiting a young gay man’s story.

10. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $30) The characters in the Dungeon Crawler Carl series fight their way to the next level in the fourth book.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

2. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

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3. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

4. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

5. Nobody Broke Your Heart by Jamie Fisher (Dutton: $34) An intimate portrait of Elliott Smith and his musical legacy.

6. The Nerd Reich by Gil Durán (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A chronicle of the tech-authoritarian movement from its early days to its current moment on the international stage.

7. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $33) The author of “Nuclear War” lays out the scenario of another kind of warfare.

8. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

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9. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to help you move through your days with self-love and kindness.

10. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

4. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

7. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

8. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

9. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)

10. The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett (Ballantine Books: $20)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)

3. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

4. Kitchen Confidential Annotated Edition by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $24)

5. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

6. Salt by Mark Kurlansky (Penguin: $19)

7. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)

8. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)

9. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)

10. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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