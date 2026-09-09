The week’s bestselling books, September 13

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Hardcover fiction

1. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Under Story by Chloe Benjamin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $32) A grieving biologist working as a dishwasher at a remote outpost makes a profound discovery.

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4. The Knave and the Moon by Rachel Gillig (Orbit: $30) A prophet and a knight band together to stop a ruthless king.

5. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

6. Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty (Crown: $34) A group of women face the repercussions of what they have and haven’t shared with their children.

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7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a circle of female friends forms a defiant bond.

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

9. Life of M by Rachel Cusk (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) An author befriends a movie star and attempts to write a version of her story.

10. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

3. American Scoundrel by Kai Bird, Susan Goldmark (Scribner: $32) Inside the life and exploits of infamous political fixer Roy Cohn.

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4. The Nerd Reich by Gil Durán (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A chronicle of the tech-authoritarian movement from its early days to its current moment on the international stage.

5. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

6. The Final Solution to the Jewish Question by Dara Horn (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster: $30) Exploring the myths and lies that power antisemitism and how it can be stopped.

7. The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State by Jill Lepore (Liveright: $30) A look at how technology has corroded democracy and what can be done to fight back.

8. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $33) The author of “Nuclear War” lays out the scenario of another kind of warfare.

9. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

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10. Guinness World Records 2027 (Guinness World Records: $30) The latest record-breaking feats and astonishing discoveries.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)

6. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

7. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $19)

8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

2. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

3. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $20)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

5. An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles by David Gebhard, et al. (Angel City Press: $45)

6. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

9. Golden State by Michael Hiltzik (Mariner Books: $22)

10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)