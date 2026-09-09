Tap to enable a layout that focuses on the article.
Advertisement
Books

The week’s bestselling books, September 13

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Hardcover fiction

1. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

2. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

3. Under Story by Chloe Benjamin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $32) A grieving biologist working as a dishwasher at a remote outpost makes a profound discovery.

Advertisement

4. The Knave and the Moon by Rachel Gillig (Orbit: $30) A prophet and a knight band together to stop a ruthless king.

5. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

6. Big Little Truths by Liane Moriarty (Crown: $34) A group of women face the repercussions of what they have and haven’t shared with their children.

Advertisement

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a circle of female friends forms a defiant bond.

8. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

9. Life of M by Rachel Cusk (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $27) An author befriends a movie star and attempts to write a version of her story.

10. Land by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf: $32) A family struggles to survive in 1860s Ireland.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

2. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

3. American Scoundrel by Kai Bird, Susan Goldmark (Scribner: $32) Inside the life and exploits of infamous political fixer Roy Cohn.

Advertisement

4. The Nerd Reich by Gil Durán (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A chronicle of the tech-authoritarian movement from its early days to its current moment on the international stage.

5. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

6. The Final Solution to the Jewish Question by Dara Horn (Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster: $30) Exploring the myths and lies that power antisemitism and how it can be stopped.

7. The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State by Jill Lepore (Liveright: $30) A look at how technology has corroded democracy and what can be done to fight back.

8. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton: $33) The author of “Nuclear War” lays out the scenario of another kind of warfare.

9. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

Advertisement

10. Guinness World Records 2027 (Guinness World Records: $30) The latest record-breaking feats and astonishing discoveries.

Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)

6. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

7. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $19)

8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

9. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

10. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

2. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

3. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $20)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

5. An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles by David Gebhard, et al. (Angel City Press: $45)

6. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

7. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

9. Golden State by Michael Hiltzik (Mariner Books: $22)

10. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

More to Read

BooksEntertainment & Arts

Sign up for our Books newsletter

Get the latest news, events and more from the Los Angeles Times Book Club, and help us get L.A. reading and talking.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Books

Advertisement
Advertisement