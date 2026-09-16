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Books

The week’s bestselling books, September 20

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

2. Switzy by Emma Cline (Random House: $32) A man with dementia prepares to end his life.

3. The Pirate Queen by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday: $32) The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley.

4. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

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5. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.

6. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a circle of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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8. Under Story by Chloe Benjamin (G.P. Putnam’s Sons: $32) A grieving biologist working as a dishwasher at a remote outpost makes a profound discovery.

9. Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow: $32) A college student goes on a journey of self-discovery abroad.

10. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. How to Eat an Elephant by Sarah Longwell (St. Martin’s Press: $29) The Bulwark founder on how to build a coalition durable enough to defeat authoritarian populism.

2. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

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4. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

5. American Scoundrel by Kai Bird, Susan Goldmark (Scribner: $32) Inside the life and exploits of infamous political fixer Roy Cohn.

6. The Little Frog’s Guide to Hope by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to keeping hope in your heart when it’s needed the most.

7. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

8. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its values.

9. The Castle by Jon Ronson (Riverhead Books: $32) The journalist takes a deep dive into a nation of men in crisis.

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10. The Little Frog’s Guide to Life by Maybell Eequay (Summersdale: $12) A guide to help you move through your days with kindness.

Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

6. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

7. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

8. The Odyssey by Homer, Emily Wilson (translator) (Norton: $19)

9. The God of the Woods by Liz Moore (Riverhead Books: $19)

10. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $19)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Enshittification by Cory Doctorow (Picador: $20)

2. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

4. Kitchen Confidential Annotated Edition by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

5. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

6. Communion by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

7. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

8. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

9. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

10. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books: $19)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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