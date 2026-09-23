The week’s bestselling books, September 27

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Hardcover fiction

1. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

2. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

3. Switzy by Emma Cline (Random House: $32) A man with dementia prepares to end his life.

4. Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow: $32) A college student goes on a journey of self-discovery abroad.

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5. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf: $30) A “tradwife” influencer suddenly wakes up in the brutal world of 1855.

6. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a circle of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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8. The Pirate Queen by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday: $32) The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley.

9. Dead Beat by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) Hell stalks the delegates of Lethe House in the conclusion to the Ninth House trilogy.

10. We Chase Shadows by Richard Osman (Pamela Dorman Books: $31) The We Solve Murders team is on the hunt for a killer after a body is found on the steps of an Italian villa.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster: $34) The journalists chronicle the tumultuous first year of Donald Trump’s second presidency.

2. The Perilous Fight by Colin Kaepernick (Legacy Lit, $33) The civil rights activist and former NFL quarterback reflects on his single act of protest that shook the sports world and beyond.

3. End Times Fascism by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $32) An investigation into the apocalyptic thinking of Christian nationalists, tech-bro reactionaries and populist survivalists.

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4. The Map vs. the Terrain by Bill Fournet (Wiley: $28) The entrepreneur’s guidelines on how to lead confidently amid disruption.

5. Profiles in Cowardice by Jacob Weisberg (Penguin Press: $31) A look at the powerful U.S. figures who bent to the will of the Trump administration.

6. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

7. Never Say Die by Ke Huy Quan (Grand Central Publishing: $33) The Oscar winner tells the story of his journey from Vietnamese refugee to ’80s child star to inspiring comeback.

8. The Adaptability Quotient by Alec Litowitz (Disruption Books: $29) A guide to thinking and acting under uncertainty.

9. American Scoundrel by Kai Bird, Susan Goldmark (Scribner: $32) Inside the life and exploits of infamous political fixer Roy Cohn.

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10. I’m Still Here by Cathryn Michon, Michelle Detering (illustrator) (Andrews McMeel Publishing: $20) A comforting tale for anyone who’s ever lost a cat.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

5. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

6. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $21)

7. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

8. Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry (Simon & Schuster: $25)

9. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $18)

10. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

2. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

3. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

4. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $18)

6. Flamingo Estate Pleasure Principles by Richard Christiansen (Chronicle Books: $35)

7. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

8. An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles by David Gebhard, Robert Winter and Robert Inman (Angel City Press: $45)

9. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $20)

10. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions: $22)