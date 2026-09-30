The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 4

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Hardcover fiction

1. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.

2. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

3. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

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4. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

5. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random 19 House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

6. Dead Beat by Leigh Bardugo (Flatiron Books: $30) Hell stalks the delegates of Lethe House in the conclusion to the Ninth House trilogy.

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7. The Pirate Queen by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday: $32) The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley.

8. John of John by Douglas Stuart (Grove Press: $28) A young man returns to his Hebridean island home to find little has changed.

9. Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow: $32) A college student goes on a journey of self-discovery abroad.

10. Murder at the Grand Alpine Hotel by Lucy Foley, Agatha Christie (William Morrow: $30) A new Miss Marple mystery set in the Swiss Alps.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. An Unexpected Life by Gloria Steinem (Random House: $30) The late feminist trailblazer’s final memoir reflects on her early life and looks to the future.

2. Swan Song by Charles Spencer (Penguin Press: $35) The life and death of Princess Diana, as told by her brother, Charles.

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3. Roll the Calls by Ari Emanuel (Knopf: $35) The Hollywood dealmaker unloads in a take-no-prisoners memoir.

4. End Times Fascism by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $32) An investigation into the apocalyptic thinking of Christian nationalists, tech-bro reactionaries and populist survivalists.

5. Protocols by Andrew D. Huberman, PhD (S&S/Simon Element: $35) The neuroscientist’s guide to improving brain function and rewiring your nervous system to learn new skills and behaviors.

6. Profiles in Cowardice by Jacob Weisberg (Penguin Press: $31) A look at the powerful U.S. figures who bent to the will of the Trump administration.

7. The Eureka Machine by Richard Socher (PublicAffairs: $30) The AI expert explains the transformative potential of artificial intelligence to usher in a new era of scientific discovery.

8. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) A collection of essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.

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9. Strangers by Belle Burden (Dial Press: $30) A woman explores her marriage, its end and the man she thought she knew.

10. Never Say Die by Ke Huy Quan (Grand Central Publishing: $33) The Oscar winner tells the story of his journey from Vietnamese refugee to ’80s child star to inspiring comeback.

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

4. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $19)

5. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

7. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

8. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing: $18)

9. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

10. The Buffalo Hunter Hunter by Stephen Graham Jones (S&S/Saga Press: $20)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

2. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

3. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

4. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Enshittification by Cory Doctorow (Picador: $20)

7. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

8. An Architectural Guidebook to Los Angeles by David Gebhard, Robert Winter and Robert Inman (Angel City Press: $45)

9. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

10. Kitchen Confidential Annotated Edition by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $24)