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Books

The week’s bestselling books, October 11

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $25) Would-be riders at a military college fight to earn the bond of a dragon or die trying.

2. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

3. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.

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4. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.

5. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

6. Switzy by Emma Cline (Random House: $32) A man with dementia prepares to end his life.

7. The French Illusion by John Grisham (Doubleday: $35) A couple’s Paris honeymoon takes a dark turn when they’re kidnapped.

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8. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

9. Taipei Story by R.F. Kuang (William Morrow: $32) A college student goes on a journey of self-discovery abroad.

10. The Radiance by Ayad Akhtar (S&S/Summit Books: $29) A hit-and-run accident along a country road sparks one man’s spiritual awakening.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Roll the Calls by Ari Emanuel (Knopf: $35) The Hollywood dealmaker unloads in a take-no-prisoners memoir.

2. An Unexpected Life by Gloria Steinem (Random House: $30) The late feminist trailblazer’s final memoir reflects on her early life and looks to the future.

3. Fictional Selves by Kyle MacLachlan (Crown: $34) The “Twin Peaks” star shares his offbeat Hollywood journey.

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4. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.

5. End Times Fascism by Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor (Farrar, Straus and Giroux: $32) An investigation into the apocalyptic thinking of Christian nationalists, tech-bro reactionaries and populist survivalists.

6. Swan Song by Charles Spencer (Penguin Press: $35) The life and death of Princess Diana, as told by her brother, Charles.

7. Rock* by Chuck Klosterman (Da Capo: $33) The culture critic reimagines rock history where the Velvet Underground becomes the world’s biggest band while the Beatles fade into obscurity.

8. The Cauldron by Simon Sebag Montefiore (Knopf: $40) A guide to the making of the modern Middle East from 1900 to the present.

9. The Steps by Sylvester Stallone (William Morrow: $33) The Hollywood legend’s chronicle of his unlikely path to stardom.

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10. California Dreams by Miriam Pawel (Bloomsbury Publishing: $34) Inside the rise of the University of California system.

Paperback fiction

1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

2. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

4. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

5. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)

6. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)

7. The Best Short Stories 2026 by Tommy Orange (editor) (Vintage: $20)

8. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

9. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $19)

10. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $18)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

4. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

5. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

6. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

7. Women Who Run With the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés, PhD (Ballantine: $24)

8. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster: $20)

9. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

10. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin (Vintage: $16)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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