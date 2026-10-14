The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 18

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Hardcover fiction

1. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.

2. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $25) Would-be riders at a military college fight to earn the bond of a dragon or die trying.

3. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

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4. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

5. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

6. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.

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7. The Pirate Queen by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday: $32) The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley.

8. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A story of a brief, passionate, life-changing love affair, wrapped in the eternal human longing for art and beauty.

9. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

10. The French Illusion by John Grisham (Doubleday: $35) A couple’s Paris honeymoon takes a dark turn when they’re kidnapped.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

2. Roll the Calls by Ari Emanuel (Knopf: $35) The Hollywood dealmaker unloads in a take-no-prisoners memoir.

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3. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.

4. Sleeping Beauties by David Byrne (Penguin Press, $36) A reckoning with how breakthroughs across the arts and sciences get forgotten, and how they get rediscovered.

5. One Helluva Ride by Michael Douglas (Grand Central Publishing: $35) Hollywood icon tells the unfiltered story of his life for the first time.

6. The Nerd Reich by Gil Durán (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A chronicle of the tech-authoritarian movement from its early days to its current moment on the international stage.

7. Fictional Selves by Kyle MacLachlan (Crown: $34) The “Twin Peaks” star shares his offbeat Hollywood journey.

8. Famesick by Lena Dunham (Random House: $32) The actor, writer and director’s frank reflections on illness, fame, sex and more.

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9. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war

10. Swan Song by Charles Spencer (Penguin Press: $35) The life and death of Princess Diana, as told by her brother, Charles.

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Paperback fiction

1. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

2. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

7. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)

8. Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry (Simon & Schuster: $25)

9. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $19)

10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

2. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

3. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $25)

5. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

6. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $19)

7. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

8. We’ve Been Here the Whole Time! by Joey Clift, illustrated by Julie Fiveash (Andrews McMeel Publishing: $2)

9. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

10. Too L.A. by Eve Babitz (New York Review Books, $19)