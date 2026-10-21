The week’s bestselling books, Oct. 25

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Hardcover fiction

1. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education. 3

2. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $25) Would-be riders at a military college fight to earn the bond of a dragon or die trying. 3

3. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S. 5

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4. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner: $30) A young man’s life is turned upside down when he’s hired by a prestigious and secretive poetry journal in 1980s N.Y. 1

5. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences. 7

6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond. 24

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7. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world. 4

8. The Pirate Queen by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday: $32) The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley. 6

9. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them. 20

10. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist. 2

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. 2

2. One Helluva Ride by Michael Douglas (Grand Central Publishing: $35) The Hollywood icon tells the unfiltered story of his life for the first time. 2

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3. I’ll Believe in Anything by Jacob Tierney (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) The creator of the hit series adaptation “Heated Rivalry” takes readers behind the curtains. 1

4. Roll the Calls by Ari Emanuel (Knopf: $35) The Hollywood dealmaker unloads in a take-no-prisoners memoir. 4

5. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war. 2

6. The Boundless Biddy Mason by Kevin Waite (University of California Press: $30) The first book-length biography of the woman who broke free from enslavement and built Black Los Angeles. 1

7. Sleeping Beauties by David Byrne (Penguin Press, $36) A reckoning with how breakthroughs across the arts and sciences get forgotten, and how they get rediscovered. 2

8. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence. 3

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9. An Unexpected Life by Gloria Steinem (Random House: $30) The late feminist trailblazer’s final memoir reflects on her early life and looks to the future. 4

10. Vibe by Adam Grant (Viking: $33) An exploration of the surprising science of chemistry and closeness. 1

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Paperback fiction

1. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

2. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

4. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

5. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)

6. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

7. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $19)

8. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $21)

9. Autobiography of Red by Anne Carson (Vintage: $20)

10. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. Bread of Angels by Patti Smith (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $20)

2. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

3. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

4. Enshittification by Cory Doctorow (Picador: $20)

5. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $25)

6. It Girl by Marisa Meltzer (Atria Books: $19)

7. Things in Nature Merely Grow by Yiyun Li (Picador: $18)

8. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

9. Communion by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

10. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)