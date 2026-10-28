The week’s bestselling books, November 1

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Hardcover fiction

1. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

2. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.

3. Threshing Day by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled: Red Tower Books: $25) Would-be riders at a military college fight to earn the bond of a dragon or die trying.

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4. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

5. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner: $30) A young man’s life is turned upside down when he’s hired by a prestigious and secretive poetry journal in 1980s N.Y.

6. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.

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7. Miss Wolcott’s Ghost by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) A murder investigation finds Chief Inspector Armand Gamache tracking down old ghosts.

8. The Disappearers by Marlon James (Riverhead Books: $32) The killing of a gay man in 1980s Jamaica has far-reaching consequences.

9. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

10. The Pirate Queen by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday: $32) The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Simply Ina by Ina Garten Clarkson (Potter: $40) The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.

2. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

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3. Sleeping Beauties by David Byrne (Penguin Press, $36) A reckoning with how breakthroughs across the arts and sciences get forgotten, and how they get rediscovered.

4. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.

5. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.

6. Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press: $45) New recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

7. One Helluva Ride by Michael Douglas (Grand Central Publishing: $35) The Hollywood icon tells the unfiltered story of his life for the first time.

8. Fictional Selves by Kyle MacLachlan (Crown: $34) The “Twin Peaks” star shares his offbeat Hollywood journey.

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9. Vibe by Adam Grant (Viking: $33) An exploration of the surprising science of chemistry and closeness.

10. London Falling by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday: $35) A family uncovers their 19-year-old son’s secret life in the London criminal underground after his sudden death.

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Paperback fiction

1. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

4. The Best Short Stories 2026 by Tommy Orange (editor) (Vintage: $20)

5. The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett (Ballantine Books: $20)

6. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

8. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)

9. Angel Down by Daniel Kraus (Atria Books: $18)

10. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $20)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

2. Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom (Broadway: $18)

3. It Girl by Marisa Meltzer (Atria Books: $19)

4. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)

5. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

6. The Best American Essays 2026 by Masha Gessen, Kim Dana Kupperman (Mariner Books: $19)

7. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

8. Focused & Fearless Leadership by Melissa Godwin Overton (Overton Experience: $20)

9. We’ve Been Here the Whole Time! by Joey Clift, Julie Fiveash (illustrator) (Andrews McMeel Publishing: $23)

10. The Reverse Centaur’s Guide to Life After AI by Cory Doctorow (MCD: $18)