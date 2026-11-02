10 books to read in November: Memoirs from Willie Nelson, Bob Woodward, LeVar Burton and more

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Reading List 10 books for your November reading list If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.

As a nation, we give thanks this month, and readers can, too, since November’s new releases include several kinds of fiction (sci-fi, climate dystopia and thriller, among them) and nonfiction featuring a memoir from a nonagenarian legend, an octogenarian legend and an almost-septuagenarian legend. Happy reading!

FICTION:

(Riverhead Books)

Stations: A Novel

By Louise Kennedy

Riverhead Books: 288 pp., $28

(Nov. 3)

Kennedy (who penned the international bestseller “Trespasses”) is Irish and knows that country’s Roman Catholicism well, which means that her latest book’s title signals differences in class and status — but also has that whiff from the church thurible that signals the Stations of the Cross, or the Way of Sorrows. Roisin, a teen in 1982, falls hard for her friend Tina’s upper-class boyfriend, Red Camelin. She’ll undergo her own sorrows when she finds him again, in London, living in a squat.

(Algonquin Books)

A Glacier’s Guide to Dying: A Novel

By Michelle Porter

Algonquin Books: 272 pp., $29

(Nov. 3)

Robbie, a young Métis man, thinks the best way to find his missing father is through his Anglo uncle, Doug, who lives in Montana. When Robbie and his mother travel by bus from Alberta, Canada, they part ways for a time before he discovers raging wildfires threaten her location. Meanwhile, Doug has made a confession that haunts the men as they follow a pregnant bison onto an unstable glacier. It’s an unusual, slightly surreal, meditation on climate change.

(Tor Books)

Monsters of Ohio: A Novel

By John Scalzi

Tor Books: 272 pp., $30

(Nov. 3)

It’s a familiar scenario: A civil servant gets laid off and moves back in with family, far from Washington, D.C. Scalzi’s latest sees Mike Boyd return to Richland, Ohio, where the town’s major employer might be shutting down, and strange things are happening to mammals both two- and four-legged. As Mike teams up with a few pals, a police officer and an events organizer, a funny and remarkably optimistic story of small-town resistance unfolds.

(Mariner Books)

This Impossible Life: A Novel

By Chinelo Okparanta

Mariner Books: 432 pp., $32

(Nov. 10)

Okparanta’s “Under the Udala Trees” was set during the 1960s Biafran War; her new novel takes place in 1993, as siblings Alohan and Ivie, ages 11 and 4, face a family tragedy that eventually leads to their separation. As the brother and sister forge lives, more tragedies occur. However, the author wants readers to see that displacement of many kinds, malignant or benign, can have far-reaching consequences — and sometimes those can be overcome.

(Open Road Media)

27 Knots: A Novel

By Martin J. Smith

Open Road Media: 334 pp., $26

(Nov. 24)

The title refers to knots tied in a U.S. Navy Riverine force beret, each knot symbolizing what the men in those units believe is “an assassination in the name of duty.” Fifty years ago, the teenage Vance was sent to Vietnam and hunted down Viet Cong forces in the Mekong Delta. Today, he’s headed to Washington, D.C., for the funeral of a comrade — but another of his comrades might threaten his carefully constructed life. A thoughtful and riveting thriller.

NONFICTION:

(Metropolitan Books)

Just a Shot Away: Martin Scorsese’s Life in Film

By Mark Binelli

Metropolitan Books: 544 pp., $36

(Nov. 3)

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster,” says Henry Hill in “Goodfellas,” and what better way to be a gangster than to create your own? In this hefty biography of director Martin Scorsese, long-time journalist Binelli leaves no reel unturned as he chronicles his subject’s Little Italy origins, years as a “functioning cokehead,” and rise to fame through films including “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The Departed.”

(Random House)

Take My Word for It: A Memoir

By LeVar Burton

Random House: 352 pp., $32

(Nov. 10)

Burton’s multifaceted roles as Kunta Kinte in “Roots,” as Geordi La Forge in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and as the host of “Reading Rainbow” have affected his life deeply. As he explains in his lovely memoir, Kunta Kinte allowed him to understand Blackness as a cultural phenomenon, while Geordi LaForge lived in a future where Blackness was no longer an issue — and his passion for liberation led to encouraging kids to “Take a look, it’s in a book.”

(Scribner)

China Whisperers: The Voices that Have Shaped America’s Views of Its Chief Geopolitical Rival

By Robert D. Kaplan

Scribner: 448 pp., $32

(Nov. 10)

While we watch shows like “The Diplomat” and “Black Doves” focusing on our country’s European allies, another global power deserves attention. As longtime political expert Kaplan explains, our understanding of China has been filtered through the perspectives of groups that include today’s technophiles and linguists, who help our government negotiate a land of great progress and huge differences. Perhaps we should send Jack Reacher to Beijing?

(Penguin Press)

The Last Leaf: Reflections on Late-Life Creativity — and My Longest Love Affair

By Willie Nelson

Penguin Press: 208 pp., $30

(Nov. 10)

Leave it to the tireless singer-songwriter and ganja connoisseur to give his new book such a punny title (and one that also references his song “Last Leaf on the Tree”). Nelson claims he’s slowing down in his old age, but given his prolific touring and recording, plenty of young musicians want what he’s having. His focus on living in the present, his decades-long marriage to wife Annie, and memories of true friends all show Nelson’s wisdom.

(Simon & Schuster)

Secrets: A Reporter’s Memoir

By Bob Woodward

Simon & Schuster: 592 pp., $35

(Nov. 24)

Since, along with his colleague Carl Bernstein, Woodward once held that most secret of secrets — the identity of the Watergate informant known as “Deep Throat” — it’s fitting for him to use it as the title for this engrossing memoir. He’s covered everything from the White House to the Pentagon; expect a long list of source names, some of whom, Woodward says, permitted him to do so, while others are now a matter of public record.

Patrick is a freelance critic and author of the memoir “Life B.”

