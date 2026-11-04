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Books

The week’s bestselling books, November 8

Southern California Bestsellers
(Los Angeles Times)
By The California Independent Booksellers Alliance
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Hardcover fiction

1. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The sixth book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.

2. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.

3. Public Access Afterworld by Jane Schoenbrun (Hogarth: $33) A television channel from another dimension upends viewers’ lives.

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4. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) Retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch delves into the darkest chapter of his past.

5. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist.

6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

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7. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner: $30) A young man’s life is turned upside down when he’s hired by a prestigious and secretive poetry journal in 1980s N.Y.

8. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

9. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.

10. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Simply Ina by Ina Garten Clarkson (Potter: $40) The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.

2. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.

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3. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.

4. In My Own Time by Christopher Lloyd (Grand Central Publishing: $33) The award-winning actor’s memoir.

5. Abandoning a Cat by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator) The author reflects on his relationship with his father. (Knopf: $26)

6. Sleeping Beauties by David Byrne (Penguin Press: $36) A reckoning with how breakthroughs across the arts and sciences get forgotten, and how they get rediscovered.

7. Princes and Thieves by Matthew Cole (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $30) A look at the actions of Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed in the Middle East.

8. Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press: $45) New recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

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9. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

10. Roll the Calls by Ari Emanuel (Knopf: $35) The Hollywood dealmaker unloads in a take-no-prisoners memoir.

Paperback fiction

1. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

4. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)

5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

6. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)

7. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $21)

8. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $18)

9. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing: $18)

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)

Paperback nonfiction

1. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

3. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2026 by Randall Munroe, Jaime Green (Mariner Books: $19)

4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

5. Enshittification by Cory Doctorow (Picador: $20)

6. Joyride by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $20)

7. Family of Spies by Christine Kuehn (Celadon Books: $19)

8. The Best American Essays 2026 by Masha Gessen, Kim Dana Kupperman (Mariner Books: $19)

9. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

10. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

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The California Independent Booksellers Alliance

The Los Angeles Times bestsellers list comes courtesy of the California Independent Booksellers Alliance (CALIBA). Established in 1981, CALIBA is a mutual benefit 501c(6) nonprofit corporation dedicated to supporting, nurturing and promoting independent retail bookselling in California.

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