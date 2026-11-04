The week’s bestselling books, November 8
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Hardcover fiction
1. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The sixth book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.
2. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.
3. Public Access Afterworld by Jane Schoenbrun (Hogarth: $33) A television channel from another dimension upends viewers’ lives.
4. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) Retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch delves into the darkest chapter of his past.
5. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist.
6. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.
7. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner: $30) A young man’s life is turned upside down when he’s hired by a prestigious and secretive poetry journal in 1980s N.Y.
8. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.
9. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.
10. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.
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Hardcover nonfiction
1. Simply Ina by Ina Garten Clarkson (Potter: $40) The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.
2. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.
3. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.
4. In My Own Time by Christopher Lloyd (Grand Central Publishing: $33) The award-winning actor’s memoir.
5. Abandoning a Cat by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator) The author reflects on his relationship with his father. (Knopf: $26)
6. Sleeping Beauties by David Byrne (Penguin Press: $36) A reckoning with how breakthroughs across the arts and sciences get forgotten, and how they get rediscovered.
7. Princes and Thieves by Matthew Cole (Atria/One Signal Publishers: $30) A look at the actions of Jared Kushner and Mohamed bin Zayed in the Middle East.
8. Ottolenghi Simple Too by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed Press: $45) New recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
9. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W. W. Norton & Co.: $30) An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.
10. Roll the Calls by Ari Emanuel (Knopf: $35) The Hollywood dealmaker unloads in a take-no-prisoners memoir.
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Paperback fiction
1. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)
2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)
3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)
4. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)
5. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
6. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)
7. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin: $21)
8. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $18)
9. Piranesi by Susanna Clarke (Bloomsbury Publishing: $18)
10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)
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Paperback nonfiction
1. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)
2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
3. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2026 by Randall Munroe, Jaime Green (Mariner Books: $19)
4. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
5. Enshittification by Cory Doctorow (Picador: $20)
6. Joyride by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $20)
7. Family of Spies by Christine Kuehn (Celadon Books: $19)
8. The Best American Essays 2026 by Masha Gessen, Kim Dana Kupperman (Mariner Books: $19)
9. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)
10. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)