The week’s bestselling books, November 15
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Hardcover fiction
1. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The sixth book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.
2. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.
3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.
4. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist.
5. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.
6. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner: $30) A young man’s life is turned upside down when he’s hired by a prestigious and secretive poetry journal in 1980s N.Y.
7. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) Retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch delves into the darkest chapter of his past.
8. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.
9. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown: $28) A lifelong letter writer reckons with a painful past.
10. Miss Wolcott’s Ghost by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) A murder investigation finds Chief Inspector Armand Gamache tracking down old ghosts.
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Hardcover nonfiction
1. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.
2. Simply Ina by Ina Garten Clarkson (Potter: $40) The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.
3. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.
4. Abandoning a Cat by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator) The author reflects on his relationship with his father. (Knopf: $26)
5. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.
6. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) Essays on what it means to be a traveler, a brother, a lifelong friend.
7. How to Be Less Useful by Priyanka Mattoo (Knopf: $30) A manual on reclaiming simple pleasures at midlife.
8. Emperor of Nothing by Blake J. Harris (Dey Street Books: $36) Larry David, the creator of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” explains himself.
9. Roll the Calls by Ari Emanuel (Knopf: $35) The Hollywood dealmaker unloads in a take-no-prisoners memoir.
10. California Inside Out by Obi Kaufmann (Heyday Books: $20) The naturalist issues a challenge to see the Golden State anew.
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Paperback fiction
1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)
2. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)
3. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)
4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)
5. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)
6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
7. The Unselected Journals of Emma M. Lion by Beth Brower (Penguin Books: $15)
8. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $21)
9. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)
10. Wild Dark Shore by Charlotte McConaghy (Flatiron Books: $19)
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Paperback nonfiction
1. Joyride by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $20)
2. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
3. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
4. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)
5. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)
6. Meditations by Marcus Aurelius, Gregory Hays (translator) (Modern Library: $11)
7. It Girl by Marisa Meltzer (Atria Books: $19)
8. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)
9. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)
10. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)