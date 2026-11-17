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Great picture books, like great poems, have a way of illuminating the familiar and making music from the rhythm of our lives. Eric Carle’s “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” (1969) depicts a caterpillar preparing itself for transformation by eating its way through pages of delightful foods. Jan Ormerod’s wordless “Sunshine” (1981) and “Moonlight” (1982) illustrate a young child’s experience of the rituals and process of evening and morning time at home. Kevin Henkes’ “Kitten’s First Full Moon” (2004) follows a young cat who sees her dish of milk in the moon.

Introducing a child to a favorite new book can be a lifelong gift.

The only guide you need for holiday entertainment. Read More

In my house, as a writer with two young children and an editor husband, books are objects of worship, comfort, discomfort and desire. Our days are punctuated by stories, which provide respite from daily life and also burrow deep into imaginations, conversations and dreams. The children’s books I love to gift are wonderful marriages of pictures and words — books that I return to and whose language and imagery returns to me at surprising times. Some of my favorite books for children are out of print, so I buy them from used book retailers and am always thrilled to discover a present that friends wouldn’t easily find. One gold standard is “The Winter Noisy Book” (1947), Margaret Wise Brown’s story with striking primary color illustrations by abstract painter Charles G. Shaw. In it, a dog named Muffin hears the sounds of winter — dry branches against a windowpane, wind, rain falling, sneezing, popping popcorn — but isn’t sure what they are. Brown poses the curiosity as questions: “What was that?” The book has memorable art, lyrical language and vivid storytelling without a moral or plot — everything I want from a picture book.

“Tar Beach” (1991) by Faith Ringgold, too, is one that summons childhood best — summer city-rooftop picnicking with favorite foods and a child’s memory and imagination taking her beyond it with the comforting soundtrack of adult conversation and those indelible pictures borne from Ringgold’s story quilt.

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Recently my daughter was gifted Grace Lin’s “Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods” (2023), a gorgeous book of stories about 40 different Chinese dishes, including fried dumplings, won ton soup and fortune cookies. This was the perfect present for her, a child who asks for dim sum every day and has an insatiable hunger for stories. Now, every night before bed we read an origin story about something delicious we can likely find on a menu somewhere in the San Gabriel Valley.

Reading List If you buy books linked on our site, The Times may earn a commission from Bookshop.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.

There are so many good bookstores in Los Angeles with rich sections for children, among them the Book Jewel in Westchester, Village Well Books & Coffee in Culver City, Children’s Book World in West Los Angeles, Chevalier’s Books in Larchmont Village, Once Upon a Time in Montrose, Vroman’s Bookstore in Pasadena, Skylight Books in Los Feliz and Wolfcat Books , a new bookstore in Atwater dedicated completely to children’s books.

In anticipation of holiday gifting, we asked three celebrated local children’s book illustrators, Marla Frazee , Jon Klassen and Heidi Moreno , to recommend some of their favorites. Frazee finds herself drawn to timeless animal characters; Klassen chose a trio of picture books by William Steig, whom he only discovered as an adult and wants everyone to know; and Moreno points us to books with palettes, textures and sentiments that delight her.

We hope that their selections below inspire you to give a book, new or old, to a young person in your life.

Marla Frazee

An author and illustrator who lives and works in Pasadena, she wrote and illustrated “The Boss Baby,” which served as the inspiration for two DreamWorks animated feature films and a TV series. Three of her picture books have received the Caldecott Honor.

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“Stray” by Cale Atkinson (2026)

Tundra Books: $19

This book is simple and profound. It’s about a stray dog who rejoices in his freedom. The mood shifts when he admits his life is sometimes difficult and lonely. Suddenly, he’s captured, taken to a shelter and is no longer free. It’s the worst outcome ever, until the outstretched hand of a little girl changes everything again. He finally belongs to the right person — for the first time. The stunning illustrations amplify all the emotions.

“Elaine” by Anden Wilder (2026)

Knopf Books for Young Readers: $19

Elaine, a stylish chicken in the big city, wants to be an artist. But how? As she grapples with self-doubt about how to find her own voice, she makes mistakes along the way. Frustrated, Elaine takes a walk in the park hoping for inspiration. The beauty she sees out in the world — and her own memories too — send her rushing back to her studio to truly express herself for the first time. Elaine is a rare book about the creative journey any artist must take. If you know a budding artist, here’s a chicken that may just become their mentor!

“Cow and Sow” by Matthew Farina, pictures by Doug Salati (2026)

Tundra Books: $20

Cow and Sow, tired of being inside all winter, go outside to the frozen pond. At first they struggle on the ice, but soon they’re skating. They even invite other animal friends to join them. They all tumble a lot and learn a few tricks, until a competitive rivalry between Cow and Sow disrupts the fun. (It gets settled with some wordplay.) Such a great story with an ice-skating angle and William Steig vibe.

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Jon Klassen

The L.A.-based writer and illustrator created the beloved books “I Want My Hat Back,” “This Is Not My Hat ” (which won the Caldecott Metal ) and “We Found a Hat,” among other celebrated works. He’s also the author of, most recently, “The House With Nobody in It.”

“Sylvester and the Magic Pebble ” by William Steig (1987)

Aladdin: $9

This book is, on its surface, about a donkey who finds a magic rock and accidentally wishes he were a rock himself and gets stuck like that. But it’s actually an amazing observation about feeling helpless, from a few different angles. I usually can’t even describe it to people without choking up.

“Brave Irene” by William Steig (1986)

Square Fish, $10

A perfect winter book about a young girl whose mother is a seamstress and falls ill on the night she is supposed to deliver a dress to a princess, so Irene has to make the journey. Steig manages to transport you into what it truly feels like to be outside during a snowstorm night.

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“Caleb & Kate” by William Steig (1986)

Square Fish, $11

This is about a married couple who argue and the husband storms out and takes a nap in the woods and a witch finds him sleeping and turns him into a dog for no reason and he goes home and doesn’t know how to tell his wife what happened. Tale as old as time. Maybe my favorite illustrations of any Steig books, which is saying something. Just some very beautiful moments, and the writing, as always, is wonderful.

Heidi Moreno

An author and illustrator who lives and works in the San Gabriel Valley, she wrote and illustrated the books “Working From Home With a Cat” and “Luna Oscura” and has illustrated several others.

“The Snowman” by Raymond Briggs (1978)

Random House Books for Young Readers, $9

This visual story is quietly beautiful and a warm hug in its winter setting. As a child I was mesmerized by the soft-colored pencil textures, being that I was (and still am) a kid who used extra force to extract all the pigment from a colored pencil or crayon. The snowman character charmingly comes to life and in his childlike innocence and dreaminess takes us through the winter night on an adventure.

“Mice Skating” by Annie Silvestro, illustrated by Teagan White (2017)

Union Square Kids, $19

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This is a precious love letter to the winter season and all winter-loving kids. I am a warm-tone-palette aficionado and White gorgeously brings the story to life in a great balance of warm and cozy tones. The words sweetly harmonize with the stunning illustrations. Great story to remind us all to enjoy the fleeting winter season with our favorite mice, I mean people.

“Composting for Community” by Michael Martinez, illustrated by Hannah Abbo (2023)

Gloo Books, $20

This is a great reminder of the power of our community. The book is set in sunny Los Angeles, and Martinez shares the importance of composting through his family’s origin story and the resourcefulness of our culture. The rich illustrations by Abbo perfectly captivate the reader, making even trash and compost visuals magnificent! The holiday season is a great reminder to show up for our community in many ways and this book holds a promise for our future composters.