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BOOK REVIEW How to Survive a Murder Investigation: A True Story of Death and Danger in the Ozarks By Catherine Townsend

Ballantine Books: 304 pages, $32

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Catherine Townsend admits to two obsessions: sex and death. Both make an appearance in her lively, twisty account of a 2004 killing in the Ozarks and its confusing aftermath.

A former celebrity reporter and dating columnist, Townsend is now an investigative reporter, licensed private investigator and podcaster, roles that tend to blur at times. Fearless to the point of foolhardiness, she is arguably overconfident in believing that, even without police cooperation, she can crack a long-dormant case.

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“How to Survive a Murder Investigation” is a shaggy blend of memoir and true crime story that strains the boundaries of both genres. The book touts the effectiveness of sheer doggedness but also suggests its limits and its costs.

Delving into an open murder case “is more gripping than any line of cocaine or roller-coaster ride,” Townsend writes. The Ozarks crime serves as the basis for her 2018 podcast, “Hell and Gone.” Her motivation, she says, includes concern for the victim and her family. “I didn’t want to stop at telling the story,” Townsend writes. “I wanted to help solve the case.”

The victim in question is 22-year-old Rebekah Gould, blond, beautiful and effortlessly popular. As Townsend discovers, Rebekah inspired strong feelings: passion, envy, jealousy, anger. She had at least one romantic rival and competing suitors, all too many people in her life with a potential motive for murder.

Rebekah’s corpse was found in the Arkansas woods after she was bludgeoned to death in the trailer where she was staying. She had no defensive wounds, “which meant that Rebekah knew her killer,” Townsend writes.

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The trailer belonged to Casey, the former co-worker with whom she was having an intermittent romantic relationship. Rebekah’s assailant had tried, unsuccessfully, to clean up the blood-spattered murder scene. That action, Townsend tells us, suggests the killer also knew Casey and was trying to deflect blame from him.

Townsend, who began researching the case in earnest in 2017, had connections to the area. She grew up in Pine Bluff, in southern Arkansas, but her family had a cabin in the Ozarks. Her father and stepmother were now living in Mountain View, near Rebekah’s hometown of Melbourne. Townsend’s sister was a close friend of Rebekah’s sister and introduced Townsend to her.

Before her death, Rebekah was on a trajectory to escape the constrictions of small-town life. She had moved away, to Fayetteville, to attend community college. But on weekends she often returned home and visited Casey. Townsend describes the visits as primarily an escape from the relationship dramas she faced at school. “Rebekah may have been the love of Casey’s life,” Townsend writes, but “he was just a footnote in hers.”

Normally, Casey, who was reportedly obsessed with Rebekah, would have been the prime suspect in her murder. But he had an alibi. At the time of the homicide, he had been doing a shift at the fast-food burger restaurant where he and Rebekah had originally met. And he spent the evening in the company of friends. But could he somehow have left during his shift? And why was he not more concerned when Rebekah failed to pick him up after work?

There were other suspects, including a couple of local drug dealers and a friend who had been dating Rebekah’s high school boyfriend. The police believed that one of the drug dealers was the murderer. But they lacked sufficient evidence for an arrest, and the case was stagnating.

The site of a murder is “an actual character in the story,” Townsend writes. So she ensconced herself in the Ozarks with a “murder board,” diagramming connections among the people whose lives intersected Rebekah’s. She sets out to meet them, counting on her “talent for making people want to tell me their darkest secrets.”

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The detective on the case, Arkansas State Police Special Agent Dennis Simons, tells Townsend that, because of her active sex life, Rebekah was a “high-risk victim.” Townsend has a ready retort: “Well, if every twenty-two-year-old who had sex with different people got murdered because of it, there would be a lot of bodies stacked up out there right now.”

Without access to the case file, Townsend has to improvise. In the process, she violates professional ethics by slipping into a romantic involvement with one of Casey’s friends. “Once you embed yourself into a community to work on a murder case, you change the story forever,” she writes. “And the story changes you.”

“How to Survive a Murder Investigation” doesn’t have the most satisfying of endings. The police do finally make an arrest and secure a guilty plea, even though the suspect’s statements don’t entirely line up with the evidence. Townsend, along with her readers, is left with unanswered questions and loose ends. One of them is the account of an unnamed witness who insists that Casey, angered by Rebekah’s rejection, confessed to murdering her.

Early on, Townsend warns us: “If you’re looking for a book with closure, one where the heroine finds justice for the victims, and eventually inner peace through life-altering change, plot resolution, or a happy ending … I can’t deliver.” What she offers instead is a thought-provoking, entertaining read that demonstrates just how messy the U.S. justice system can be.

Klein, a cultural reporter and critic in Philadelphia, has been a three-time finalist for the National Book Critics Circle’s Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing.

