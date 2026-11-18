This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Hardcover fiction

1. The End of Everything by M. John Harrison (Riverhead Books: $30) The 2026 Booker Prize winner explores a near-future England in the aftermath of a mysterious catastrophe.

2. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The sixth book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.

3. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

Advertisement

4. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.

5. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist.

6. The Things We Never Say by Elizabeth Strout (Random House: $29) A life-altering event forces a high school teacher to confront hidden truths.

Advertisement

7. Miss Wolcott’s Ghost by Louise Penny (Minotaur Books: $30) A murder investigation finds Chief Inspector Armand Gamache tracking down old ghosts.

8. The French Illusion by John Grisham (Doubleday: $35) A couple’s Paris honeymoon takes a dark turn when they’re kidnapped.

9. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

10. The Pirate Queen by Ariel Lawhon (Doubleday: $32) The adventures of a sea captain based on the real-life Grace O’Malley.

…

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Department of Fate by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $35) The TV news host’s chronicle of the 150-year history of the Justice Department.

2. Simply Ina by Ina Garten Clarkson (Potter: $40) The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.

Advertisement

3. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.

4. Blockers by Michael Lewis (W.W. Norton & Co.: $30) An inside look at the early days of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency.

5. Abandoning a Cat by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel (translator) The author reflects on his relationship with his father. (Knopf: $26)

6. Look at Me by Dustin Hoffman, Ariel Levy (Simon Six: $35) The actor traces his journey from a young dreamer to Oscar winner.

7. Vibe by Adam Grant (Viking: $33) An exploration of the surprising science of chemistry and closeness.

8. TMI by Jane Wiedlin (Da Capo: $32) The Go-Go’s co-founder and guitarist tells all.

9. The Law of the Sublime by Robert Greene (Viking: $38) How to transcend your own limits.

10. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.

Advertisement

…

Paperback fiction

1. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

4. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

5. The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett (Ballantine Books: $20)

6. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)

7. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books: $22)

8. Red Rising by Pierce Brown (Del Rey: $18)

9. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Vintage: $19)

10. Queen Esther by John Irving (Simon & Schuster: $20)

…

Paperback nonfiction

1. Crossing the Wine-Dark Sea by Emily Wilson (Liveright: $20)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

3. Just Kids by Patti Smith (Ecco: $19)

4. A Marriage at Sea by Sophie Elmhirst (Riverhead Books: $20)

5. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin Books: $19)

6. It Girl by Marisa Meltzer (Atria Books: $19)

7. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $14)

8. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $20)

9. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)

10. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain (Ecco: $19)