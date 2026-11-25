The week’s bestselling books, November 29
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Hardcover fiction
1. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist.
2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.
3. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.
4. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner: $30) A young man’s life is turned upside down when he’s hired by a prestigious and secretive poetry journal in 1980s N.Y.
5. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.
6. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.
7. The End of Everything by M. John Harrison (Riverhead Books: $30) The 2026 Booker Prize winner explores a near-future England in the aftermath of a mysterious catastrophe.
8. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The sixth book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.
9. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) Retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch delves into the darkest chapter of his past.
10. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.
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Hardcover nonfiction
1. Simply Ina by Ina Garten Clarkson (Potter: $40) The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.
2. Abandoning a Cat by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel, translator (Knopf: $26) The author reflects on his relationship with his father.
3. The Sensualist by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $29) The author salutes life’s pleasures in his first collection of essays.
4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
5. Department of Fate by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $35) The TV news host’s chronicle of the 150-year history of the Justice Department.
6. The Nerd Reich by Gil Duran (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A chronicle of the tech-authoritarian movement from its early days to its current moment on the international stage.
7. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.
8. Look at Me by Dustin Hoffman, Ariel Levy (Simon Six: $35) The actor traces his journey from a young dreamer to Oscar winner.
9. The Big Book of Dinner by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter: $50) The food writer’s ultimate guide to cooking just about anything.
10. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.
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Paperback fiction
1. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)
2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)
3. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)
4. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)
5. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)
6. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $18)
7. On the Calculation of Volume by Solvej Balle, Jennifer Russell, translator, Sophia Hersi Smith, translator (New Directions: $17)
8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)
9. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)
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Paperback nonfiction
1. The Best American Essays 2026 by Masha Gessen, Kim Dana Kupperman (Mariner Books: $19)
2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)
3. Joyride by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $20)
4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)
5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)
6. Enshittification by Cory Doctorow (Picador: $20)
7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)
8. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)
9. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)
10. The Gales of November by John U. Bacon (Liveright: $22)