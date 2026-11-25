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Hardcover fiction

1. Partita by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper: $32) A request from a long-ago lover to meet again stirs up ghosts for a married woman and one-time pianist.

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau: $35) In 1933 Mississippi, a group of female friends forms a defiant bond.

3. Exit Party by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf: $32) A woman searches for answers across two timelines in the aftermath of the collapse of the U.S.

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4. Peck & Peck by Bonnie Garmus (Scribner: $30) A young man’s life is turned upside down when he’s hired by a prestigious and secretive poetry journal in 1980s N.Y.

5. American Hagwon by Min Jin Lee (Cardinal: $36) A Korean family navigates financial crises, relocation and education.

6. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper: $30) A woman reconnects with her former stepfather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art decades after a traumatic event separated them.

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7. The End of Everything by M. John Harrison (Riverhead Books: $30) The 2026 Booker Prize winner explores a near-future England in the aftermath of a mysterious catastrophe.

8. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing: $32) The sixth book in the Court of Thorns and Roses series.

9. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $32) Retired LAPD detective Harry Bosch delves into the darkest chapter of his past.

10. Hollywood, Ending by John Green (Dutton Books: $32) A behind-the-scenes Hollywood love story about finding someone to trust in an untrustworthy world.

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Hardcover nonfiction

1. Simply Ina by Ina Garten Clarkson (Potter: $40) The Barefoot Contessa shares 85 of her simplest recipes.

2. Abandoning a Cat by Haruki Murakami, Philip Gabriel, translator (Knopf: $26) The author reflects on his relationship with his father.

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3. The Sensualist by Gary Shteyngart (Random House: $29) The author salutes life’s pleasures in his first collection of essays.

4. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.

5. Department of Fate by Rachel Maddow (Crown: $35) The TV news host’s chronicle of the 150-year history of the Justice Department.

6. The Nerd Reich by Gil Duran (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A chronicle of the tech-authoritarian movement from its early days to its current moment on the international stage.

7. The American Way of Killing by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown & Co.: $34) An investigation into America’s epidemic of gun violence.

8. Look at Me by Dustin Hoffman, Ariel Levy (Simon Six: $35) The actor traces his journey from a young dreamer to Oscar winner.

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9. The Big Book of Dinner by Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter: $50) The food writer’s ultimate guide to cooking just about anything.

10. The Rush by Nathaniel Philbrick (Viking: $38) How California’s Gold Rush forged the modern United States — and lit the long fuse to civil war.

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Paperback fiction

1. Fruit Fly by Josh Silver (Crooked Lane Books: $20)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books: $20)

3. East of Eden by John Steinbeck (Penguin: $25)

4. May We Feed the King by Rebecca Perry (Transit Books: $19)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman (Ace: $20)

6. Stoner by John Williams (NYRB Classics: $18)

7. On the Calculation of Volume by Solvej Balle, Jennifer Russell, translator, Sophia Hersi Smith, translator (New Directions: $17)

8. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Holt Paperbacks: $19)

9. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)

10. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $20)

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Paperback nonfiction

1. The Best American Essays 2026 by Masha Gessen, Kim Dana Kupperman (Mariner Books: $19)

2. All About Love by bell hooks (William Morrow Paperbacks: $18)

3. Joyride by Susan Orlean (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $20)

4. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $18)

5. The Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion (Vintage: $18)

6. Enshittification by Cory Doctorow (Picador: $20)

7. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $24)

8. Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy (Scribner: $20)

9. Raising Hare by Chloe Dalton (Vintage: $21)

10. The Gales of November by John U. Bacon (Liveright: $22)