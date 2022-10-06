LA Times Today: Meet the powerhouse entrepreneur bringing ‘Jagged Little Pill’ and more to L.A. stages

If you’ve had the chance to see the revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma” at the Ahmanson or Alanis MorIsette’s “Jagged Little Pill” at the Pantages, then you are familiar with the work of theatrical powerhouse Eva Price.



She’s the multiple Tony award-winning producer currently responsible for bringing five productions to our Los Angeles stages.