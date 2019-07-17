LeBron James’ agent will lead UTA sports division as agencies bet on athletes

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul has been hired to lead a sports division at Hollywood talent firm UTA in a move that gets the agency — known for supporting actors like Kevin Hart and Angelina Jolie — into the business of representing athletes.

Beverly Hills-based UTA on Wednesday said it has made a significant investment in Paul’s sports agency Klutch, which works for NBA stars including Anthony Davis, who recently joined James as a Laker , as well as Draymond Green, Ben Simmons and John Wall. Paul will be head of UTA Sports.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The deal marks an expansion for UTA, led by Jeremy Zimmer.

The agency has previously only represented athletes in their off-field or off-court activities. The company has helped the likes of Olympic gold medalists Shaun White and Tara Lipinski and NBA All-Star Chris Webber seek out opportunities in film, television, video games and endorsements.

UTA’s chief rivals, Creative Artists Agency and WME owner Endeavor, are both already major players in sports representation.

WME bought sports powerhouse IMG for more than $2 billion in 2013. Endeavor, which is planning an initial public offering, also owns mixed martial arts league UFC.

The deal also comes at a time when athletes, including James, are building their own production companies to pursue creative interests.

Paul founded Klutch Sports in September 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. The firm has since expanded, with offices in Los Angeles.