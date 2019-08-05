iPic Entertainment, luxury cinema pioneer, files for bankruptcy as rivals move in

Luxury movie theater chain iPic Entertainment, which helped lead the rise of dine-in moviegoing, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and may pursue a sale, the company said Monday.

However, the Boca Raton, Fla.-based firm, which has 16 locations. including theaters in Westwood and Pasadena, will remain open for business, said founder and Chief Executive Hamid Hashemi.

“To ensure an exciting future for iPic for the benefit of our guests, members, employees and other partners, we have hired top consultants and advisors to find a partner who shares our vision,” Hashemi said in a statement. “Our brand is thriving and leads the industry in popularity, but our balance sheet needs to course correct.”

The company’s stock plunged more than 60% in midday trading to 65 cents a share. The stock has lost nearly all its value since the company held its initial public offering in February last year at $18.50 a share.

Advertisement

Founded in 2010, iPic carved out an early niche in the film exhibition industry with its high-end in-theater dining concept in which patrons could order food and beverages, including wine and cocktails, from their seats with the push of a button. An iPic adult ticket costs about $32.

But the concept has since become mainstream as large exhibitors have upgraded their theaters to combat long-term declines in attendance. Rivals such as Mexican theater chain Cinepolis and Leawood, Kan.-based AMC Theatres, the world’s biggest circuit, have introduced their own luxury theaters.

iPic has struggled under a heavy debt load. The company, in a regulatory filing, said it owes $205 million under a pre-petition loan agreement, along with $13 million to $15 million to unsecured creditors, including vendors and suppliers.

Current management will remain in place during the bankruptcy process, which the company expects will take 90 to 120 days, the firm said.

Advertisement

The company has secured $16 million in debt financing from the Teachers’ Retirement System of Alabama and the Employees’ Retirement System of Alabama to fund its operations.

iPic has 240 full time employees and 1,770 part-time workers.