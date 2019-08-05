Longtime ‘Simpsons’ composer sues Fox, Disney over age discrimination

The longtime composer of “The Simpsons” has sued over his dismissal from the long-running series, saying he was discriminated against because of his age and a perceived disability.

The lawsuit filed by Alf Clausen in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday for age discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation comes nearly two years after Clausen says he was fired from composing and conducting all music for “The Simpsons.”

The 78-year-old Clausen’s lawsuit says he was told that he was being replaced because the series was “taking the music in a different direction.” No other details were included.

The Fox prime-time animated series debuted in 1989. Its 31st season is scheduled to premiere in September. A message seeking comment from a representative for the show was not immediately returned.

Clausen was laid off from Disney in August 2017 after 17 years composing tunes for the hit Fox sitcom created by Matt Groening.

He is suing 21st Century Fox, 20th Century Fox Television, Gracie Films and Walt Disney Co.

Representatives of Disney and Fox could not be immediately reached for comment.

Disney in March acquired most of the Fox entertainment assets in a $71.3 billion deal.

Although Disney now owns “The Simpsons,” Fox remains the network home of the program that helped define the network in its early years.