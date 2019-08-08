Blackout ends: CBS channels restored to AT&T outlets, including DirecTV

The nearly three-week blackout of CBS stations on AT&T television services, including DirecTV and U-Verse, was resolved early Thursday after the two television powerhouses reached a new carriage agreement.

An estimated 6.6 million homes nationwide were included in the CBS station blackout, including an estimated 1.4 million in the Los Angeles region. Viewers in those homes missed “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “60 Minutes” and Norah O’Donnell’s first weeks as the new host of “CBS Evening News.”

“These stations are returning today to any impacted AT&T homes,” the two companies said in a statement early Thursday. “CBS and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience.”

The two companies did not provide terms of the new multi-year deal that replaced the one that expired July 19. The dispute had centered on the amount of the retransmission fees that AT&T must pay CBS for the right to broadcast the signals of 26 CBS-owned stations, including KCBS-TV Channel 2 and KCAL-TV Channel 9 in Los Angeles.

AT&T customers in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, Sacramento and San Francisco were also affected by the blackout.

The new deal also includes coverage of the CBS-owned Smithsonian Channel and the CBS Sports Network.