WGA dismisses state lawsuit against talent agencies and takes fight to federal court

The Writers Guild of America West on Monday moved to dismiss its own state lawsuit against several talent agencies as the union took its fight to federal court.

The guild on Monday filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit against the agencies in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to a court filing obtained by the Times.

Separately, the guild said it filed lawsuits in federal court against William Morris Endeavor, United Talent Agency and CAA, alleging the agencies violated antitrust laws.

The actions come just weeks before a judge was expected to issue a ruling on whether the case would be dismissed, a potentially damaging blow to union leaders who’ve faced criticism from some dissidents over their handling of the protracted standoff with agents.

The union sued the agencies in April, alleging that the long-standing practice of packaging — pulling together talent for a project and then collecting a fee for it — violated state and federal laws.

The talent agencies disputed those claims, saying that packaging has been part of an agreement between the union and the talent agencies for more than three decades. The agencies also have said that writers could opt to not be a part of a package and that they benefit from packaging because they don’t have to pay a typical 10% commission fee.

An attorney representing the WGA West, Stephen P. Berzon, asked the court to dismiss the WGA’s lawsuit without prejudice.

“Over the years the major agencies have repeatedly broken federal antitrust law by conspiring to fix the price of packaging fees,” WGAW President David Goodman said in a statement. “Their current campaign to preserve the packaging fee model by strong-arming smaller agencies also violates the law. We are simply asking the court to stop these agencies from illegally enriching themselves at the expense of writers.”

The guild remains at a standoff with the talent agencies on a new code of conduct to replace one that expired this year. In April, the union instructed members to fire agents who did not sign the union’s new agreement.

The union has been in discussions with individual agencies, with more than 70 mostly smaller firms agreeing to the union’s terms.

Some members of the union have disagreed with its direction and have formed a slate of candidates challenging the guild’s leadership in an upcoming election.