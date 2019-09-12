J.J. Abrams finalizes massive production deal with Warner Bros.

After a protracted process that included wooing by most major studios and streaming services in Hollywood, director and producer J.J. Abrams has finalized a massive production deal with Warner Bros.

Abrams is best known for hit movies such as “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and TV shows such as “Lost” and “Alias.”

His move to Warner Bros., which was announced Thursday, was long expected.

Abrams and WarnerMedia Chief Executive John Stankey said in a statement that the relationship includes creating original projects for television, theatrical motion pictures, games and digital platforms. The agreement starts immediately and initially runs through 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The announcement of the pact ends months of speculation in Hollywood over where Abrams would take his production company, Bad Robot, after a long stretch of making films for Viacom Inc.’s Paramount Pictures. Bad Robot, which Abrams runs with his wife, Katie McGrath, already makes TV shows with Warner Bros., including “Castle Rock” on Hulu. Abrams’ television operations have long been based at Warner Bros.

Landing one of the biggest directors in Hollywood provides a needed boost for Warner Bros.’ parent, AT&T. The telecommunications company, which purchased Warner Bros., HBO and the Turner channels last year, is trying to morph into a major entertainment company.

But AT&T is under increased scrutiny by investors over the wisdom of its more than $150-billion spending spree, which included the purchase of the WarnerMedia properties in 2018 and DirecTV in 2015.