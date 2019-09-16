WGA West President David Goodman easily reelected as union spars over agency fight

Writers Guild of America, West President David Goodman was easily reelected Monday in a hotly contested race that highlighted deep divisions in the union’s handling of a long-running dispute with agents.

Goodman, a 56-year-old showrunner for Fox TV series “The Orville,” defeated Oscar-nominated film writer Phyllis Nagy, who led a dissident campaign against him and other union leaders, citing a lack of progress in negotiations to end unpopular industry practices. Goodman received 4,395 votes compared to Nagy’s 1,282 votes.

Her defeat gives Goodman and his supporters an important boost and could ease any pressure to bring a swift resolution to a standoff that has captivated Hollywood.

The dissidents did not win any executive seats or any of the eight open board seats.

Advertisement

The election served as a referendum on the union’s tactics for combating agency practices.

David A. Goodman speaks at a panel for "The Orville" during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The conflict kicked off in April when the WGA — objecting to several common but controversial agency habits — instructed its members to fire talent agents who had not signed a new union-proposed code of conduct, one that replaced a 43-year-old agreement.

At the time, writers voted by a 95% margin in support of the code which ended packaging — lucrative fees that agencies collect for assembling talent on TV shows instead of paying the usual 10% commission — and so-called affiliated production activities. The union argued such practices create inherent conflicts of interest and give agents less of an incentive to help their writer clients. Agents argued that conflicts can be managed and that writers often benefit from packaged deals.

After talks with the Assn. of Talent Agents collapsed, the union began negotiating with individual agencies. More than 70 firms agreed to the union’s terms, but none of the largest agencies have signed on as the conflict has played out in court.

Advertisement

Last April, the union sued four large talent agencies in state court, only to request its lawsuit be dismissed months later. Meanwhile, in June and July, three talent agencies — Creative Artists Agency, United Talent Agency and WME — filed lawsuits in federal court, alleging the union violated anti-trust laws. The union filed counter claims.

The protracted litigation and the lack of continued negotiations with the ATA have been criticized by many members of the union, including Nagy. In July, hundreds of writers, among them prominent showrunners such as Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, signed a letter voicing their concern over a legal battle that could take years to resolve. They backed Nagy for president, along with other executive candidates including “Chernobyl” writer Craig Mazin as vice president and military veteran and writer Nick Jones Jr. as secretary-treasurer.

Mazin later dropped out of the race due to a family medical issue. Jones lost to Michele Mulroney who was backed by the union’s nominating committee, for secretary-treasurer. Producer and writer Marjorie David, backed by Goodman, ran uncontested for vice president.

Without agents, writers are finding work through the union’s online tools and by networking on social media or through events.

Some writers and entertainment law attorneys are concerned that if the dispute with the talent agencies continues much longer, writers could be at a disadvantage when their contract with the studios expires next year.

Nagy said writers that are most vulnerable, which include women, people of color and LGBTQ members, were bearing the brunt of the sacrifice. She and other people on her slate pushed for the union to re-engage with the ATA.

“We are obligated to work swiftly, efficiently, and fairly with the agencies to resolve this action, before careers disappear,” Nagy, 59, wrote in a Medium post.

Advertisement

Former union president John Wells, who backed Nagy, said the guild needed to focus its energies on fundamental shifts brought by the streaming revolution.

Already, Disney has been pressing TV producers, writers and other profit participants to accept new deal terms that would significantly change the way they are compensated and would cut significantly into the money these participants would make on shows that become hits. The new formula offers profits sooner in exchange for the studio to have complete control of any future licensing revenue, according to the conversations the L.A. Times has had with agents, union representatives and attorneys. Disney has declined to comment on the plan.

Goodman said the point of the union’s strategy was to try to get more money for writers by pushing talent agencies to better align their interests with their writer clients.

“We took on this fight because we feel that packaging fees created incentive for the agencies to fight for their own money, not for ours,” Goodman said in an interview earlier this month.

He said in a candidate statement that companies like Netflix are not part of the collective bargaining group for studios, called the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, leaving the door open for the union to make a separate deal with Netflix. Actors union SAG-AFTRA has already done a separate deal with Netflix, which some industry observers say could allow SAG-AFTRA members to continue working on Netflix productions in the event the union decides to strike against the AMPTP after its contract ends next year.

Goodman, who has been WGA West president since 2017, will still need to unite a fractured membership.

“We will find a way forward,” Goodman said in an interview earlier this month. “Even in our most divisive struggles, we find ways to work together.”