Endeavor pulls the plug on IPO a day ahead of expected stock market debut

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the owner of talent agency WME-IMG and mixed martial arts league UFC, has canceled plans for its highly-anticipated initial public offering, reversing course the day before its stock was expected to begin trading on Wall Street, a person close to the company said Thursday.

The dramatic retreat came as Endeavor, run by Chief Executive Ari Emanuel, appeared to rethink plans for its stock debut, given challenges in the market. Peloton Interactive Inc., a company that sells technologically advanced indoor exercise equipment, on Thursday saw its stock drop more than 11% in its first day of trading after pricing its shares at $29, which was on the high end of its projected range.

Earlier in the day, Endeavor lowered the targeted price range of its shares, according to a regulatory filing. The Beverly Hills company expected to offer 15 million shares at $26 to $27 each, raising up to $405 million, the filing said. Endeavor previously anticipated raising as much as $619 million by selling more than 19 million shares for $30 to $32 a share.

Some analysts had questioned whether Endeavor, which has taken on substantial debt to pursue acquisitions including UFC and is in the midst of a heated battle with Hollywood writers, is a good bet for investors. The firm initially filed its IPO paperwork with regulators in May, just as a major feud between talent agencies and the Writers Guild of America was gearing up.

Advertisement

The WGA earlier this year told its members to fire their agents, saying that agencies including Endeavor have prioritized fees that they receive for packaging TV and film projects for studios, rather than client representation. The writers union also has decried the agencies’ growing business of financing and producing TV shows and movies, alleging that the practice creates conflicts of interest.

Agencies don’t necessarily deny that such conflicts exist, rather saying that they can manage such issues.

Endeavor, backed by private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, was expected to become the first talent agency to go public, making it the subject of much speculation in Hollywood. The company carries long-term debt totaling $4.6 billion with liabilities of $7.2 billion and cash on hand of $830.9 million, according to recent filings.

Founded by Emanuel in 1995, Endeavor’s business has expanded rapidly. The company merged with the legendary William Morris Agency in 2009 and acquired sports and fashion representation leader IMG Worldwide Holdings five years later. Endeavor acquired mixed martial arts league Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2016.