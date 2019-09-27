Disney-Sony ‘Spider-Man’ feud ends. Kevin Feige to produce sequel

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the next “Spider-Man” movie after all, Sony Pictures and Walt Disney Co. said Friday.

The announcement came about a month after Culver City-based Sony and Marvel parent Disney appeared to part ways over financial terms for the superhero franchise. The rift threatened to take the webslinger out of the lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But the two sides have apparently come to terms. Financial details were not disclosed.

The third film in the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” series, starring Tom Holland, is scheduled for release July 16, 2021, the studios said. As part of the deal, Spider-Man will also appear in a future Marvel Studios film. Amy Pascal will also return to produce through her Pascal Pictures shingle.

Advertisement

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in a statement. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe.

“He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes,” he added, “so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”