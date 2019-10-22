Marvel to launch podcasts featuring Black Widow, Star-Lord, Wolverine and more

Podcasters, assemble.

Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced a multiyear deal Tuesday to create podcasts for SiriusXM and Pandora based on characters from the popular superhero canon. Under the partnership, several podcasts — including scripted and unscripted content — will launch each week, starting in 2020.

Among the comic book icons slated to enter the Marvel podcasting universe are Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow and Star-Lord, each in 10-episode standalone series and Avengers-style as a four-part team.

Other programming will include an exploration of Marvel’s history through a modern lens, more stories centering on hit franchises and a talk show featuring famous guests.

“Powerful stories are read, seen, and heard — and we believe audio is the next natural step to bring the Marvel Universe to fans around the world,” said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, in a statement. “SiriusXM and Pandora have the right platform and expertise to bring Marvel’s rich tapestry of stories to listeners in a whole new way.”

Black Widow, portrayed by Scarlett Johansson in the coming movie, will get her own standalone podcast series as part of a new deal between Marvel and SiriusXM. (Marvel Studios)

Marvel and SiriusXM previously partnered for a music station and channel celebrating the 1,000th issue of Marvel comics and the company’s 80th anniversary, which was available for a limited time.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to access Marvel podcasts on the SiriusXM app, smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more streaming devices.



Subscribers of Pandora’s free, ad-supported and premium packages can listen to all Marvel podcasts on the Pandora mobile app for iOS and Android.

“Whether in movies, TV or other media, Marvel has been a success everywhere it goes, employing a level of quality and pop culture brilliance that organically draws massive audiences,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM president and chief content officer, in a statement.

Podcasts are the latest entertainment medium Marvel has eyed after producing several smash movie franchises and, soon, brand-new TV series to debut on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Among the brand’s upcoming film releases are “The New Mutants,” a fresh installment from the X-Men franchise, “Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, and “The Eternals,” featuring new characters played by Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Brian Tyree Henry.