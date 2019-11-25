Frank Biondi Jr., former head of Viacom and Universal Studios, dies at 74

Frank Biondi Jr., who became one of the leading architects of the modern-day media industry while leading companies such as Viacom, Universal Studios and HBO, died early Monday.

Biondi, who was 74, died of bladder cancer at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Jane Biondi Munna told The Times.

A highly regarded businessman, Biondi helped build HBO and Viacom into formidable entertainment companies and oversaw some of the most important media brands during the 1980s and 1990s. He also served as chairman and chief executive of Universal Studios, and held key entertainment executive roles at Sesame Workshop and Coca-Cola, when it owned Columbia Pictures.

Biondi was a sharp and low-key business executive who understood complicated finances but was also known for his calm, pleasant and straightforward demeanor, often in sharp contrast with the sometimes difficult personalities he worked for.

Hailing from suburban New Jersey, he became a star baseball player before enrolling in Princeton University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1966.

Later, armed with an MBA from Harvard, he had a short career as a financial analyst on Wall Street.

But after the market hammered cable stocks in the early 1970s, he found refuge in a nonprofit called the Children’s Television Workshop, which produced such classics as “Sesame Street” and “Electric Company.”

In the mid-1970s, he was offered the job of head of movie acquisition for Home Box Office, a role he turned down. But the HBO executives were persistent and Biondi joined the budding cable network in 1978, a role he got with the help of longtime friend Michael Fuchs.

“I thought this was really a silly job, to be honest with you, because you paid $.30 - $.40 a movie,” Biondi said in an interview with the industry group now known as the Cable Center. “It sounded like an accountant’s job. So I turned him down. They were mystified. How could I do that?”

He became the president and chief executive of HBO in 1983 and helped establish the successful model of a premium subscription channel with boxing and blockbuster Hollywood movies.

“Frank is not a flamboyant person, as you know,” Fuchs once told the Associated Press. “He picks his spots and picks his words. He’s thoughtful. That puts him in the minority of high visibility entertainment executives.”

Biondi is best known for his lengthy tenure as president and CEO of Viacom, the parent company of MTV, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. He joined the media giant, controlled by chairman Sumner Redstone, in 1987.

During Biondi’s run at Viacom, the firm transformed itself from a debt-heavy cable and theater company into an entertainment colossus by acquiring Paramount Communications and Blockbuster Video for a total of $18 billion.

Biondi, known for his quick mind and facility with numbers, was credited with helping Redstone quickly integrate Viacom’s divisions after the purchases of Paramount and Blockbuster, two of the biggest acquisitions in the New York company’s history. He was widely described as a calm and easygoing foil to the sharp-elbowed Redstone.

During his run, the company’s successes including the Oscar-winning film “Braveheart,” the irreverent MTV cartoon “Beavis and Butt-Head” and the TV sitcom “Fraiser.”

Redstone, however, surprised investors in 1996 when he fired Biondi, saying he wanted the company to “move faster” and that Biondi’s management approach wasn’t working. Biondi, at the time, said he disagreed with the decision but accepted it.

“Sumner came in my office about 3:30 on ... I don’t even remember what day of the week it was anymore,” Biondi recalled in the 2000 Cable Center interview. “He said, ‘I want to make a change. I always wanted to run my own company. It’s been great. I’ll be great.’”

Biondi was immediately hired by Seagram Co. scion Edgar Bronfman Jr. to lead the liquor company’s entertainment enterprise, Universal Studios, formerly known as MCA. However, the entertainment division, in which Seagram had acquired an 80% stake in 1995, was struggling with film flops and executive turmoil as the parent company tried to manage its film, TV, music and theme parks business.

Biondi was fired in 1998 amid a broader shakeup of the company by Bronfman, who was criticized for leading the entertainment division without a clear strategy. Leadership of entertainment brands, including its movie and TV studio and theme parks business, fell to Ron Meyer. Biondi, at the time, said it was clear Bronfman wanted “to run the business himself.”

Leaving Universal after just over two years in the job, Biondi exited with a hefty settlement, reportedly worth more than $25 million, from Seagram.

Since 1999, Biondi has served as senior managing director of WaterView Advisors and was on the boards of several companies, including Madison Square Garden, AMC Networks and STX Entertainment. Robert Simonds, the head of STX Entertainment, is Biondi’s son-in-law.

An avid tennis player, Biondi also helped finance the 2001 launch of the Tennis Channel, now owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Biondi is survived by Carol Biondi, his wife of 45 years, as well as daughters Anne Biondi Simonds and Jane Biondi Munna.

