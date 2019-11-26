Quibi loses another high-profile executive

Streaming start-up Quibi is losing its head of content operations, the latest in a string of executive departures before its launch in April.

Diane Nelson, the former president of DC Entertainment, is leaving the company and her duties will be distributed across her team, Quibi said Tuesday.

No other reason was given for her surprise departure. Nelson, a well-regarded former Warner Bros. executive who helped guide the company’s DC Entertainment division, joined Quibi only a year ago and has been an important part of the Hollywood company’s executive ranks.

“Diane Nelson has been a valued member of the team, helping us build a strong organization full of exceptional people,” Quibi Chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg said in a statement. “We wish her well and support her as she focuses on other priorities, and thank her for her many contributions to Quibi.”

Nelson is one of several high-profile executives who have exited Quibi in recent months as the company grapples with the challenges of launching a start-up and plotting a strategy to attract subscribers for its mobile entertainment offerings.

Other executives who’ve left include Janice Min, head of daily content, in September, and Tim Connolly, head of partnerships and distribution, in August.

Quibi aims to start a subscription streaming service in April that will feature programs told in short chapters. Stories by award-winning directors like Steven Spielberg will be told in segments that are about 10 minutes. The service will also feature news programs by iconic organizations such as “60 Minutes” told in a weekly six-minute segment called “60 in 6.”

Quibi plans to charge about $5 a month with ads and $8 without ads. Unlike other streaming services, Quibi’s content is designed for mobile phones.

Billed as a combination of Silicon Valley and Hollywood, Quibi is led by Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, the veteran tech executive and former chief executive of Hewlett-Packard.